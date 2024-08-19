 Skip to main content
Bad Sisters season 2 first look released, premiere date set

By
Five women sit at a table and stares.
Apple TV+

After a two-year hiatus, the Garvey sisters will return by the end of this year. Apple TV+ announced Bad Sisters season 2 will premiere with the first two episodes on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, followed by one episode weekly every Wednesday through December 25.

The streamer also released a photo of the Garvey sisters sitting beside each other at what appears to be a wedding.

Bad Sisters chronicles the lives of the Garvey sisters: Sharon Horgan as Eva, Anne-Marie Duff as Grace, Eva Birthistle as Ursula, Sarah Greene as Bibi, and Eve Hewson as Becka. Set in Dublin, the first season explored the mysterious circumstances around the death of Grace’s abusive husband, John Paul Williams (Claes Bang). Bad Sisters depicts two timelines. The first is before John Paul’s death while the second timeline takes place after John Paul’s passing. It explores the efforts of insurance agent Thomas Claffin (Brian Gleeson) and his brother Matt (Daryl McCormack) to prove the Garvey sisters’ involvement in the death to avoid paying out Grace’s policy.

Set two years after the events in season 1, the Garvey sisters may have moved on. According to the season 2 logline, “When past truths resurface, the ladies are thrust back into the spotlight, suspicions are at an all-time high, lies are told, secrets revealed, and the sisters are forced to work out who they can trust.”

Still killing it. #BadSisters Season 2 premieres November 13.

Catch up with Season 1 now streaming on Apple TV+ pic.twitter.com/jSeYTLSBJD

&mdash; Apple TV (@AppleTV) August 19, 2024

Returning from the Bad Sisters cast is Barry Ward as Inspector Fergal Loftus, Michael Smiley as Roger Muldoon, Saise Quinn as Blanaid, Yasmine Akram as Nora, Jonjo O’Neill as Donal Flynn, and Peter Claffey as Callum.

New additions in season 2 include Fiona Shaw, Owen McDonnell, Thaddea Graham, Deirdre Mullins, Lorcan Cranitch, Liz Fitzgibbon, and Justine Mitchell.

Developed by Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, and Brett Bae, Bad Sisters is based on the Belgian series Clan. Season 1 received critical acclaim, winning the BAFTA Television Awards for Best Drama Series. Season 1 also collected three Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama for Horgan.

Bad Sisters season 2 will consist of eight episodes. Stream the entire first season on Apple TV+.

