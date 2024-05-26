 Skip to main content
5 great Hulu movies you should watch this Memorial Day weekend

By
Two apes stand on the outside of a little girl in the snow.
20th Century Fox

Memorial Day is the unofficial start of the summer. While many people will be spending their time outside, and rightfully so, there could be some time to sit down and watch a movie. This time of year is perfect for action, comedy, and horror blockbusters.

To help narrow your choices, we curated a list of five great movies available to stream on Hulu. Our selections include a sci-fi comedy, a drama set in the chaotic world of racing, a magnificent ending to an underrated trilogy, the second film in a horror franchise, and a delightful rom-com with two A-list stars.

Palm Springs (2020)

Cristin Milioti and Andy Samberg sitting across from each other in a pool.
Hulu/Neon

Not a lot of good came out of 2020. However, one of the bright spots that year was Palm Springs, the delightful sci-fi romantic comedy starring Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti. At a wedding in Palm Springs, Nyles (Samberg) is stuck in a time loop. Nyles lives the same nightmarish day over and over. He spends his days lounging by the pool and drinking beer, knowing whatever he does today won’t affect tomorrow. One night, Nyles meets and forms a connection with Sarah (Milioti), the charming sister of the bride. Their romantic encounter ends in disaster after Sarah gets stuck in the time loop.

At first, Sarah feels lost and hopeless, but over time, she starts to look forward to spending time each day with Nyles. All good things must end, however, and the duo must figure out how to end the loop. Creating a rom-com within a sci-fi premise was a stroke of genius, as Samberg and Milioti give two of the most charming performances of their careers.

Stream Palm Springs on Hulu.

Ferrari (2023)

A man in a trench coat walks in Ferrari.
Neon Pictures

Do not take Michael Mann for granted. At 81, Mann still makes quality, thought-provoking films like Ferrari. Unfortunately, Ferrari tanked at the box office after its release in December 2023. Don’t let the financials cloud your judgment, though. Ferrari is a solid film with a good performance from Adam Driver, but an even greater showcase from Penelope Cruz.

Enzo Ferrari (Driver) is at a crossroads in his life in 197. He and his estranged wife, Laura (Cruz), are grieving the recent loss of their son. Enzo’s mistress, Lina Lardi (Shailene Woodley), begs Enzo to acknowledge his illegitimate son. Professionally, Enzo’s automobile company is facing bankruptcy. With his back against the wall, Enzo risks the future of his company on one race, the Mille Miglia — a dangerous 1,000-mile contest across Italy.

Stream Ferrari on Hulu.

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017)

Caesar rides with a grim expression on his face in War for the Planet of the Apes.
20th Century Studios

This May marked the return of the smartest primates on the planet in Kingdom of the Planet of the ApesJudging by its excellent box office result, people still love the apes. Before watching that film, revisit the final battle between humans and apes in War for the Planet of the Apes. Two years after the events in Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, Caesar (Andy Serkis) and his apes face a new conflict in the form of the Alpha-Omega human militia and their ruthless leader, Colonel J. Wesley McCullough (Woody Harrelson).

Although Caesar wants peace, the Colonel wants to rid the world of apes. It’s an all-out war for supremacy, though Caesar knows there’s more at stake than winning and losing. War for the Planet of the Apes cemented this trilogy as one of the best of the last 15 years.

Stream War for the Planet of the Apes on Hulu.

A Quiet Place Part II (2021)

Evelyn from A Quiet Place Part II looking determined, her kids behind her.
Paramount

This summer marks the return of the Quiet Place franchise with the prequel A Quiet Place: Day OneThough Day One explores the initial alien invasion, revisit the downfall of the creatures in A Quiet Place Part II. After discovering that high-frequency audio feedback stuns the aliens, the Abbott family — Evelyn (Emily Blunt), Regan (Millicent Simmonds), Marcus (Noah Jupe), and Evelyn’s newborn — leave their farm in search of civilization.

After running into an old friend, Emmett (Oppenheimer‘s Cillian Murphy), Regan embarks on a quest to a nearby island where survivors supposedly live. Yet, the trip won’t be easy, as vicious creatures lurk at every corner. A Quiet Place Part II successfully channels the fear and jump scares from the first film to make a satisfying and entertaining sequel.

Stream A Quiet Place Part II on Hulu.

The Proposal (2009)

Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock in The Proposal.
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

End Memorial Day weekend with Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool & Wolverine) in the rom-com, The Proposal. Margaret Tate (Bullock) is a hard-nosed, career-focused book editor working at a publishing company in New York City. Margaret is a Canadian and faces deportation if she cannot fix her visa application. Desperately wanting to remain in her position, Margaret convinces her assistant, Andrew Paxton (Ryan Reynolds), to marry her so she can receive a green card. In return, Margaret agrees to promote Andrew to editor and publish his book.

The only problem they face is a skeptical clerk at the immigration department who believes the duo are marrying for fraudulent reasons. To strengthen their lie, Margaret flies to Alaska with Andrew to meet his family and convince them of their impending nuptials. The Proposal may have a predictable rom-com plot, but you’ll look right past it because of the dynamite chemistry between Bullock and Reynolds.

Stream The Proposal on Hulu.

