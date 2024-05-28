 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

5 great movies leaving Hulu in May 2024 you have to watch now

By
Austin Butler lounges on a red couch in Elvis.
Warner Bros. Pictures

Time has just flown by this month, and now there are only a few days left in May. This is bad news for Hulu subscribers because the streamer is losing a lot of great titles this month. But there’s still time to catch most, if not all, of your favorite movies before they pack up and move to another streamer.

Our picks for the five great movies leaving Hulu that you have to watch now include a wildly successful music bio film, two Renaissance-era dramas, Liam Neeson’s best action flick, and the most fully realized dramatization of professional wrestling to date. And if you plan out your movie nights in advance, then you should be able to make room for as many of these picks as you see fit.

Recommended Videos

Elvis (2022)

Elvis Presley on stage performing in Elvis.
Warner Bros. Pictures

Ladies and gentlemen, Elvis has not left the building yet. But the King is ducking out early on May 30, before the rest of Hulu’s scheduled departures on May 31. Baz Luhrmann directed and co-wrote Elvis, which features a star-making turn by Austin Butler as Elvis Presley.

Related

The film chronicles the rise and fall and rise again of Elvis, as seen by his longtime manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). It also examines Elvis’ romance with Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge), as well as the personal demons that sent the King into a downward spriral later in his life.

Watch Elvis on Hulu.

Dangerous Beauty (1998)

Catherine McCormack in Dangerous Beauty.
Warner Bros. Pictures

Dangerous Beauty is inspired by the life of Veronica Franco (Catherine McCormack), a courtesan in Italy during the 16th century who was renowned for her intellect and her beauty. When Veronica is unable to marry her true love, Marco Venier (Scoop‘s Rufus Sewell), for political and financial reasons, she accepts the idea of her mother, Paola Franco (Jacqueline Bisset), to master the art of seduction as a courtesan.

One of the other reasons Veronica agreed to become a courtesan is that it gives her access to an education that women of that era rarely received. She also makes an enemy out of Marco’s cousin, Maffio Venier (Oliver Platt). This comes back to haunt Veronica when Maffio resurfaces as a member of the Inquisition and accuses her of witchcraft.

Watch Dangerous Beauty on Hulu.

Ever After (1998)

Drew Barrymore and Dougray Scott in Ever After: A Cinderella Story
20th Century Studios

Ever After pairs nicely with Dangerous Beauty, since the films both have interesting female leads in roughly the same time period. However, Ever After is more of a romance than Dangerous Beauty is, as it’s a reworking of the Cinderella fairy tale minus the fantasy touches. Drew Barrymore plays Danielle de Barbarac, a young woman who is forced into servitude by her stepmother, Baroness Rodmilla de Ghent (Anjelica Huston), and her daughter, Marguerite de Ghent (Jeanne Moreau). Only the Baroness’ younger daughter, Jacqueline de Ghent (The Last of Us star Melanie Lynskey), shows Danielle any kindness.

For this retelling of the legend, Danielle meets Prince Henry (Dougray Scott) well before the famous masquerade ball. They form an unexpected bond, which is threatened by Danielle’s deception. And while Danielle doesn’t have a fairy godmother in this movie, she does have Leonardo da Vinci (Patrick Godfrey), whose support proves to be vital for her.

Watch Ever After on Hulu.

Taken (2009)

Liam Neeson in Taken.
EuropaCorp

Taken has been both a blessing and a curse for Liam Neeson. The first film made him an action movie star, but almost none of the films he’s made since this one have lived up to Taken, including the two sequels. Neeson plays Bryan Mills, an ex-CIA agent and former Green Beret who is largely estranged from his ex-wife, Lenore Mills-St. John (Famke Janssen), and their daughter, Kim Mills (Maggie Grace).

When Kim is kidnapped in Europe, she manages to reach her father with a description of the man who took her before she is subdued. Bryan threatens to make the kidnapper pay with his particular set of skills if he doesn’t let Kim go, and then he lives up to that threat by systematically hunting down everyone who was involved in the abduction of his daughter. Yet, even Bryan has his limits, and he’s only got 96 hours to find Kim before she’s sold into slavery.

Watch Taken on Hulu.

The Wrestler (2008)

Mickey Rourke in The Wrestler.
Searchlight Pictures

Before pro wrestling was fully exposed as scripted entertainment, it would have been very difficult to make a movie like The Wrestler. Director Darren Aronofsky and writer Robert Siegel were able to craft a very believable story about Robin Ramzinski (Mickey Rourke), an aging wrestler who was once famously known as Randy ‘The Ram: Robinson. In the present, Randy works at a part-time job while wrestling indie shows on weekends. But after a lifetime of steroid and drug abuse, Randy’s heart attack forces him to give up his life in the ring.

Without wrestling to fall back on, Randy tries to romance an older stripper, Pam (Marisa Tomei), and reconcile with his estranged daughter, Stephanie Ramzinski (Evan Rachel Wood). When neither of those relationships is resolved to his satisfaction, Randy contemplates a return to the ring even though he knows that it could be fatal for him.

Watch The Wrestler on Hulu.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
3 underrated Amazon Prime Video movies you should watch this weekend (May 24-26)
Four teen boys stand in a hallway in My Friend Dahmer.

It's nearing the end of May, and school is either out or about to be done, and some lucky folks are considering what they'll do for summer vacation. You could travel to another state or country, play some video games (I hear Lorelai and the Laser Eyes is pretty good), or even do some yard work. Here at Digital Trends, we're celebrating the onset of the summer season the only way we know how: by watching lots of movies.

If you're looking to stay home and fire up your Amazon Prime Video streaming queue, we've prepared a handy list of three underrated movies you should check out this weekend. One is a classic thriller, one is a tense crime drama that you've probably never watched, and the other is a chilling film about the teenage years of one of America's notorious serial killers.
Internal Affairs (1990)
Internal Affairs (6/8) Movie CLIP - Elevator Beating (1990) HD

Read more
3 underrated Netflix movies you should watch this weekend (May 24-26)
Two women drink in A Simple Favor.

Last weekend, an imaginary purple monster usurped the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. John Krasinski's IF, about what happens to imaginary friends when their human companions grow up, was the most popular movie in America, no doubt fueled by families looking to entertain their children.

If you've already seen IF, or don't have kids, you'll probably need something to watch this weekend. Fear not, as we've lined up a selection of quality movies that are currently streaming on Netflix. Each one is from a different genre, and all are sure to make you glad you stayed in and made use of that ever-expensive Netflix subscription.

Read more
3 Hulu movies you need to stream this weekend (May 24-27)
Two races side by side in Ferrari.

The final weekend of May has arrived, and it's also the long Memorial Day holiday. That means you may have even more time to watch movies on Hulu if you don't have plans with friends and family. And while new titles like Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga may lure you into theaters, Hulu has a very strong selection of films that can keep you entertained at home.

This week's selections for the three Hulu movies that you need to stream this weekend include a biopic about a giant in the automotive industry, an underrated coming-of-age comedy, and a superhero flick from director Guillermo del Toro.
Ferrari (2023)

Read more