5 great Netflix shows you should watch on Memorial Day weekend

Netflix seems to release one new show worth watching almost every week, but very few people have the time to keep up with all of that content. Thankfully, the federal government throws us the occasionally long weekend that also serves as the perfect excuse to catch up on whatever shows on Netflix you may have missed when they first debuted.

If you’re struggling to remember which shows are worth watching, though, we’ve got you covered. We’ve selected five great shows worth checking out on the streamer that range from lighthearted to darker and more cynical. No matter what you’re into, you’ll hopefully find something worth exploring on this list.

Heartstopper (2022)

One of the sweetest shows Netflix has ever produced, Heartstopper tells the story of two teenage boys who discover that their friendship may actually be something more. The series is whimsical and wonderful, and just the kind of romantic dramedy we don’t get enough of anymore.

For all of its lighthearted moments, though, this is also a show that takes the emotional journeys of its two central characters very seriously. Heartstopper is a hard show not to love no matter who you are, and it’s a great way to spend a few hours during the long, lazy weekend.

Baby Reindeer (2024)

One of the more disturbing shows to ever come to Netflix, Baby Reindeer is loosely based on a true story from its star and creator, Richard Gadd, and follows a stand-up comedian who finds himself dealing with a stalker.

The show’s brilliance, though, is in the ways in which he encourages his stalker, and then finds himself overwhelmed by his own traumas as she ingratiates herself deeper and deeper into his life. Baby Reindeer is often a pretty unsettling watch, but it’s deeply rewarding if you’re looking for something both tense and thought-provoking to get you through the weekend.

Russian Doll (2019)

Even in a highly crowded TV landscape, there’s no show quite like Russian Doll. Telling the story of a New York programmer who finds herself trapped in the same day dying over and over again, the series is bolstered by Fantastic Four star Natasha Lyonne’s dynamic, incredible central performance.

The show’s twists and turns, as well as its more uneven second season, are best left unspoiled. If you’re looking for something offbeat, funny, and simultaneously gripping, though, Russian Doll may be the best place to start.

Blue Eye Samurai (2023)

Feudal Japan is having something of a pop culture moment, and Blue Eye Samurai is one of the best examples. The show tells the story of a female samurai living in that era who is on a quest for revenge against the white men who could be her father, and are living in Japan in secret.

Featuring stunning animation, a brilliant voice cast, and riveting storytelling, Blue Eye Samurai is all the proof you need that, in spite of the stereotypes around the format, animation can very much be for adults, and in this case, really for adults only.

You (2018)

A brilliant, twisted show about the way in which misogyny is able to constantly change and evolve, You tells the story of Joe Goldberg, a man with psychopathic, murderous tendencies who tells himself that his actions protect the women around him.

The first season of You was so popular after it hit Netflix that the show was purchased by the streaming service, and has now gone through four seasons. The events of each season are batty in the best possible way, and the rotating cast of co-stars is just as good as Penn Badgley in the lead role. Wherever Joe finds himself, he’s likely to find someone he believes to be worth murdering.

