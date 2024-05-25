 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

5 great Netflix shows you should watch on Memorial Day weekend

By
A man and a woman look at each other in Baby Reindeer.
Netflix

Netflix seems to release one new show worth watching almost every week, but very few people have the time to keep up with all of that content. Thankfully, the federal government throws us the occasionally long weekend that also serves as the perfect excuse to catch up on whatever shows on Netflix you may have missed when they first debuted.

If you’re struggling to remember which shows are worth watching, though, we’ve got you covered. We’ve selected five great shows worth checking out on the streamer that range from lighthearted to darker and more cynical. No matter what you’re into, you’ll hopefully find something worth exploring on this list.

Recommended Videos

Heartstopper (2022)

One of the sweetest shows Netflix has ever produced, Heartstopper tells the story of two teenage boys who discover that their friendship may actually be something more. The series is whimsical and wonderful, and just the kind of romantic dramedy we don’t get enough of anymore.

Related

For all of its lighthearted moments, though, this is also a show that takes the emotional journeys of its two central characters very seriously. Heartstopper is a hard show not to love no matter who you are, and it’s a great way to spend a few hours during the long, lazy weekend.

Baby Reindeer (2024)

One of the more disturbing shows to ever come to Netflix, Baby Reindeer is loosely based on a true story from its star and creator, Richard Gadd, and follows a stand-up comedian who finds himself dealing with a stalker.

The show’s brilliance, though, is in the ways in which he encourages his stalker, and then finds himself overwhelmed by his own traumas as she ingratiates herself deeper and deeper into his life. Baby Reindeer is often a pretty unsettling watch, but it’s deeply rewarding if you’re looking for something both tense and thought-provoking to get you through the weekend.

Russian Doll (2019)

Even in a highly crowded TV landscape, there’s no show quite like Russian Doll. Telling the story of a New York programmer who finds herself trapped in the same day dying over and over again, the series is bolstered by Fantastic Four star Natasha Lyonne’s dynamic, incredible central performance.

The show’s twists and turns, as well as its more uneven second season, are best left unspoiled. If you’re looking for something offbeat, funny, and simultaneously gripping, though, Russian Doll may be the best place to start.

Blue Eye Samurai (2023)

Blue Eye Samurai | Official Trailer #2 | Netflix

Feudal Japan is having something of a pop culture moment, and Blue Eye Samurai is one of the best examples. The show tells the story of a female samurai living in that era who is on a quest for revenge against the white men who could be her father, and are living in Japan in secret.

Featuring stunning animation, a brilliant voice cast, and riveting storytelling, Blue Eye Samurai is all the proof you need that, in spite of the stereotypes around the format, animation can very much be for adults, and in this case, really for adults only.

You (2018)

A brilliant, twisted show about the way in which misogyny is able to constantly change and evolve, You tells the story of Joe Goldberg, a man with psychopathic, murderous tendencies who tells himself that his actions protect the women around him.

The first season of You was so popular after it hit Netflix that the show was purchased by the streaming service, and has now gone through four seasons. The events of each season are batty in the best possible way, and the rotating cast of co-stars is just as good as Penn Badgley in the lead role. Wherever Joe finds himself, he’s likely to find someone he believes to be worth murdering.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer based in upstate New York focused on movies and TV.
The 50 best shows on Netflix in May 2024
The cast of Tires.

While other streamers don't have much new to offer for Memorial Day weekend, Netflix is bucking the trend by launching two new shows this week. The first is Tires, an old-school sitcom starring and created by Shane Gillis and Steve Gerben. Additionally, on May 25, Netflix is launching Jurassic World: Chaos Theory, the sequel to Netflix's animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous.

More new arrivals will be on Netflix in time for the beginning of June. But for the long holiday weekend, check out our complete roundup of the best shows on Netflix right now to find something fun to binge.

Read more
5 movies leaving Netflix in May 2024 you have to watch now
movies leaving netflix in may 2024 you need to watch hunger games mockingjay part 1

What's new on Netflix in May? Atlas, the sci-fi blockbuster starring Jennifer Lopez, hits the streamer on May 24. Bridgerton released the first four episodes of season 3 involving the courtship between Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington. Other new titles include Jerry Seinfeld’s Unfrosted and the much-maligned Madame Web.

You know how this works. When new stuff comes in, old stuff must go out. There are several significant movies leaving Netflix at the end of the month that you have to watch now. Our selections include the final film in a beloved young-adult franchise, an iconic comedy involving golf, and a groundbreaking drama set in South Central Los Angeles.
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay -- Part 2 (2015)

Read more
5 great Amazon Prime Video movies to watch in the spring
Nicholas Galitzine and Anne Hathaway in The Idea of You.

If you want proof that 2024 is flying by, stop and realize that spring is almost over. The season of flowers, perfume, cheer, and a fresh start is about to end, so you should definitely make the best out of these last weeks. Luckily, there are more than a few movies to enjoy during these last few days of bliss.

The best movies on Amazon Prime include everything from romantic stories, exciting adventures, and a few bittersweet tales. These movies are perfect for the last days of spring, capturing the feeling of bittersweetness for what is ending and excitement for what's coming. So say goodbye to April showers and pollen with these movies, which will help you go into the summer with a new outlook.
The Idea of You (2024)

Read more