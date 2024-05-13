 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

The Shrouds teaser trailer unveils David Cronenberg’s mysterious new movie

By
A man and woman stand and look in horror.
Gravetech Productions/SBS Productions

What’s David Cronenberg been up to? The famous filmmaker has been quiet as of late, but today, everyone got a detailed first look at his next project, The Shrouds, which will have its world premiere at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

In a clip shared with Variety, the teaser introduces Vincent Cassel’s Karsh, a prominent businessman struggling to cope with the loss of his wife. Karsh invented GraveTech, a revolutionary and controversial technology that enables the living to monitor their dear departed in their shrouds. “One night, multiple graves, including that of Karsh’s wife, are desecrated,” the official synopsis reads. “Karsh sets out to track down the perpetrators.”

Recommended Videos

Written and directed by Cronenberg, The Shrouds stars Cassel, Diane Kruger, Guy Pearce, and Sandrine Holt. You can watch the teaser trailer below.

While speaking with Variety, Cronenberg explained how The Shrouds came at a time when he was grieving the loss of his wife.

Related

“Most burial rituals are about avoiding the reality of death and the reality of what happens to a body,” Cronenberg said. “I would say that in our movie this is a reversal of the normal function of a shroud. Here, it is to reveal rather than to conceal. I was writing this film while experiencing the grief of the loss of my wife, who died seven years ago. It was an exploration for me because it was not just a technical exercise, it was an emotional exercise.”

WME has the U.S. rights for The Shrouds, while SBS Intl is handling international sales. Producers include Saïd Ben Saïd, Martin Katz, and Anthony Vaccarello.

The Shrouds is Cronenberg’s first film since 2022’s Crimes of the Future, which also premiered at Cannes. Known for his body horror films, Cronenberg is the visionary director behind Crash, A History of Violence, Eastern Promises, and Maps to the Stars.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Crimes of the Future review: David Cronenberg hails the old flesh
Léa Seydoux and Viggo Mortensen get intimate.

If Hell has an Ikea, it’s fully stocked with the designer grotesqueries that pass for furniture in Crimes of the Future. Dangling womb hammocks, the latest advance in bio-mechanical Tempur-Pedic technology, squirm to relieve the discomfort of those slumbering within their folds. A chair, seemingly made from nothing but bone, rather hilariously jerks and fidgets to ease the digestion process of fussy eaters. The grandest of these organic-machine luxury amenities is an automated surgery pod whose incising tentacles are controlled by a shuddering, insectlike remote. The Geek Squad technicians ogle the appliance like a sports car, admiring its shiny surfaces and gleaming hospital hardware.

Who else but Carol Spier could have designed this mutant showroom? Her baroquely unmistakable work is the earliest indication that we’re watching someone plummet off the wagon into an all-night bender two decades after he went cold turkey on his biggest vice. That someone, of course, is David Cronenberg, the Canadian director of such gooey, goopy triumphs as The Fly, Videodrome, and Naked Lunch. His vice, creatively speaking, was once body horror, the queasy strain of corporeally fixated nightmare fuel on which he built a reputation. Cronenberg got clean at the end of the last century, kicking his habit of wreaking havoc on humanity’s spongiest bits. But after 20 years sober, he’s ready to party like it’s 1999. No flesh, old or new, is safe.

Read more
Crimes of the Future trailer unveils a Cronenberg world
Viggo Mortensen in Crimes of the Future.

If we've learned anything from David Cronenberg's previous films, it's that he really loves diving into body horror. Videodrome, The Brood, The Fly, eXistenZ, and Shivers all dealt with the subject matter in different ways. But in Cronenberg's latest film, Crimes of the Future, the body horror isn't accidental or inflicted as a punishment. These people are choosing to change themselves in strange and unusual ways because they believe it's the next step of human evolution.

Ahead of the film's theatrical release this summer, Neon has released the first trailer for Crimes of the Future. And while some of the modifications and biotechnology may look similar to Cronenberg's earlier films, they come off even weirder in this movie, because in this story, it's not just science, it's performance art.

Read more
The best anime on Netflix right now
Liko and Roy surrounded by Pokémon in key art for Pokémon Horizons: The Series.

Netflix continues to be among the most convenient platforms to stream the best anime out there. The service's usual live-action originals like Dead Boy Detectives and One Piece are the bigger draw, but its anime catalog is an impressive supplement. The genre's diversity in the library is excellent, ensuring every type of fan is well catered to.

Still, that great mix of quantity and quality can make it intimidating for newcomers to parse through. Thankfully for seasoned fans and prospective ones alike, this list trims the selection down to the highlights. This guide is updated monthly to offer fans a consistently curated list of the best anime to watch on Netflix right now.
If you want more options, check out our other guides to the best anime on Hulu and the best anime available on Amazon Prime Video.

Read more