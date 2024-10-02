 Skip to main content
The Barbarian team just dropped the creepiest teaser for their sci-fi horror Companion

By
A woman cries as she stares ahead.
New Line Cinema

If Barbarian is creepy, Companion feels 10 times more menacing.

On Wednesday, New Line Cinema released the teaser trailer for Companion, an upcoming sci-fi horror film from the creators of BarbarianCompanion stars Sophie Thatcher, Jack Quaid, Lukas Gage, Megan Suri, Harvey Guillén, and Rupert Friend.

The footage starts with Quaid having dinner with Thatcher, with the latter handcuffed to the seat. Thatcher’s character resembles a robot, but it’s unclear. The rest of the sinister footage previews a twisted love story full of deceit, murder, and violence. When the teaser ends, Thatcher’s hand is on fire while tears roll down her cheeks.

The film’s promo reads, “New Line Cinema—the studio that brought you The Notebook — and the unhinged creators of Barbarian cordially invite you to experience a new kind of love story.” By the looks of the teaser, Companion will be the furthest thing from The Notebook. Fans can also text 978-878-5683 to “Find Your Companion today.”

Companion is written and directed by Drew Hancock in his feature film directorial debut. Hancock is best known for his television work on My Dead Ex, Suburgatory, and Blue Mountain State.

Companion is produced by the Barbarian team of Zach Cregger, Roy Lee, Raphael Margules, and J.D. Lifshitz. Written and directed by Cregger, Barbarian starred Georgina Campbell as Tess, a young woman who discovers her Detroit rental house is also occupied by another man (Bill Skarsgård). Tess spends the night, but it proves costly upon discovering a dangerous secret in the basement that threatens her life. Released in 2022, Barbarian became a surprise hit with critics and audiences, grossing over $45 million against a $4.5 million budget.

Cregger will continue his partnership with New Line Cinema on his sophomore film, Weapons, which will arrive in January 2026.

Companion opens in theaters on January 10, 2025.

