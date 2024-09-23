“Rome has taken everything from me,” Paul Mescal’s Lucius says in the new trailer for Gladiator II. “But I will have my vengeance.”

The latest trailer for Ridley Scott’s sequel packs political intrigue, brutal fights, and a rhino in the arena. The trailer’s most shocking moment involves an interaction between Lucius and his mother, Lucilla (Connie Nielsen). All his life, Lucius believed his father was Lucius Verus I. Before her son prepares for battle, Lucilla reveals that Lucius’ father is Maximus Decimus Meridius (Russell Crowe), the hero at the center of Gladiator.

“Lucius, take your father’s strength. His name was Maximus, and I see him in you,” Lucilla tells her son in the trailer.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Mescal revealed that Scott mentioned Lucius’ parentage in their initial talks. “He mentioned it in the talk, but then it’s an affronting thing to see it written on the page, and [to have] that responsibility fall on your shoulders is interesting,” Mescal said.

Besides Mescal and Nielsen, Gladiator II’s ensemble cast features Pedro Pascal as Marcus Acacius, Joseph Quinn as Emperor Geta, Fred Hechinger as Emperor Caracalla, and Denzel Washington as Macrinus. Washington’s Macrinus is a power broker who owns Lucius and trains him to become a gladiator. With the help of Lucius, Macrinus has his sights set on the throne.

Scott directs Gladiator II from a script by David Scarpa, based on a story he wrote with Peter Craig. As a sequel 24 years in the making, Gladiator II finds itself on our list of the most anticipated movies of fall 2024.

Gladiator II opens in theaters on November 22, 2024.