 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Gladiator II’s latest trailer asks: ‘Are you still not entertained?!?’

By
Paul Mescal wields a sword and stares.
Paramount Pictures

“Rome has taken everything from me,” Paul Mescal’s Lucius says in the new trailer for Gladiator II“But I will have my vengeance.”

The latest trailer for Ridley Scott’s sequel packs political intrigue, brutal fights, and a rhino in the arena. The trailer’s most shocking moment involves an interaction between Lucius and his mother, Lucilla (Connie Nielsen). All his life, Lucius believed his father was Lucius Verus I. Before her son prepares for battle, Lucilla reveals that Lucius’ father is Maximus Decimus Meridius (Russell Crowe), the hero at the center of Gladiator.

Recommended Videos

“Lucius, take your father’s strength. His name was Maximus, and I see him in you,” Lucilla tells her son in the trailer.

Related

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Mescal revealed that Scott mentioned Lucius’ parentage in their initial talks. “He mentioned it in the talk, but then it’s an affronting thing to see it written on the page, and [to have] that responsibility fall on your shoulders is interesting,” Mescal said.

Besides Mescal and Nielsen, Gladiator II’s ensemble cast features Pedro Pascal as Marcus Acacius, Joseph Quinn as Emperor Geta, Fred Hechinger as Emperor Caracalla, and Denzel Washington as Macrinus. Washington’s Macrinus is a power broker who owns Lucius and trains him to become a gladiator. With the help of Lucius, Macrinus has his sights set on the throne.

Scott directs Gladiator II from a script by David Scarpa, based on a story he wrote with Peter Craig. As a sequel 24 years in the making, Gladiator II finds itself on our list of the most anticipated movies of fall 2024.

A new legacy of rebellion will begin. Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington, Connie Nielsen, Joseph Quinn, and Fred Hechinger star in #GladiatorII – Only in theatres November 22. pic.twitter.com/u0Ul1Hs0IR

&mdash; Gladiator Movie (@GladiatorMovie) September 23, 2024

Gladiator II opens in theaters on November 22, 2024.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
James Cameron’s next movie after his Avatar sequels might surprise you
James Cameron claps his hands while sitting in front of a microphone.

For the first time this century, James Cameron will leave Pandora to helm another feature film. Per Deadline, Cameron has purchased the rights to Charles Pellegrino‘s forthcoming book Ghosts of Hiroshima. Cameron plans to combine Ghosts of Hiroshima with Pellegrino's 2015 book Last Train From Hiroshima to make one “uncompromising theatrical film.”

Cameron's Last Train From Hiroshima will be shot when "Avatar production permits." Set during World War II, the true story revolves around the two nuclear explosions in Hiroshima and Nagasaki. After surviving the Hiroshima blast, a Japanese man boards a train to Nagasaki, where he survives his second atomic blast. Pellegrino's books use eyewitness accounts from the Japanese survivors and the American pilots to drive the narrative.
“It’s a subject that I’ve wanted to do a film about, that I’ve been wrestling with how to do it, over the years,” Cameron told Deadline. “I met Tsutomu Yamaguchi, a survivor of both Hiroshima and Nagasaki, just days before he died. He was in the hospital. He was handing the baton of his personal story to us, so I have to do it. I can’t turn away from it.”
Pellegrino's Ghosts of Hiroshima will be published in August 2025, the 80th anniversary of the atomic bomb drop.

Read more
Stephen King’s best novel gets a new movie remake with Salem’s Lot
Five people stand at the bottom of the hill and stare at a house.

Max has finally released the long-awaited first trailer for Salem's Lot, an upcoming horror film based on Stephen King's 1975 novel.

Lewis Pullman stars as Ben Mears, a writer who returns to his childhood home in Jerusalem's Lot in search of inspiration for his next book. Ben discovers a sadistic vampire is preying upon the town's residents, sending everything into complete chaos.

Read more
Eddie squares off against Knull in the final trailer for Venom: The Last Dance
Tom Hardy has Venom block his mouth.

In the final trailer for Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock may have finally met his match with the arrival of Knull.

A major villain, Knull is the creator of the symbiote, like the one bonded to Eddie. Dr. Payne (Juno Temple) discovers that the symbiotes came to Earth because they were running away from Knull. The menacing Knull is sitting on his throne as he plots his attack on Eddie and Venom. The duo has something Knull needs, and they must be willing to make the ultimate sacrifice to prevent it from getting into the wrong hands.

Read more