 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Forget Loki; Invincible is the best superhero show you’re not watching right now

David Caballero
By
Invincible - Season 2 Official Trailer | Prime Video

Against all odds, Prime Video has made a strong name for itself in the world of streaming. From movies to television shows, the service has become a bonafide competitor in the industry, thanks to a healthy and remarkably diverse library. The best shows on Amazon Prime Video include critical darlings like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, pop culture phenomenons like The Boys, and acclaimed underrated gems like Upload. However, I would argue that Prime Video’s strongest offering is the animated superhero show Invincible, returning for its second season today.

Recommended Videos

Created by Robert Kirkman and based on the eponymous comic book series by Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, Invincible follows Mark Grayson, a teenage superhero with an impressive collection of powers. The second season chronicles Mark’s attempts to recover from the season 1 finale, which saw his father, the superhero Omni-Man, reveal himself as an agent for the Viltrum empire sent to subdue Earth. The now-infamous final episode of season 1, Where I Really Come From, featured a savage fight between father and son that destroyed Chicago and left Mark severely injured. Season 2 begins with Omni-Man gone and Mark trying to recover some sense of normalcy.

Related

Although Invincible has received glowing reviews and is a strong performer for Prime Video, the show remains somewhat underappreciated by mainstream audiences. And it’s a shame because few, if any, animated shows currently airing on television have the same degree of depth and sheer entertainment value as Invincible. Season 2 improves on everything that made season 1 great, expanding its world – ahem, galaxy, more like it, and delivering an impressive sophomore effort. If you aren’t already, you should definitely see Invincible, and here’s why.

A world of gods and monsters

The main characters in Invincible season 2.
Image via Amazon Studios

Watching Invincible Season 2 reminded me a lot of another animated show that I love: the brilliant and messy Young Justice. Developed by Greg Weisman and Brandon Vietti, Young Justice also follows a group of teenagers from the main corners of the DC Universe. Like Young JusticeInvincible is massive in scope, for better and worse.

Both shows march to the beat of their own drums; they introduce characters before seemingly dropping them, only for them to return episodes later, tying everything together in beautifully unexpected ways. Both shows take sudden detours to focus on minor characters, relegating their main players to supporting roles. More importantly, both shows are unafraid to take risks and ruffle feathers; they make bold and inspired choices and don’t shy away from hitting pause on storylines that might otherwise seem too important to ignore.

The season one cast of Young Justice.
Warner Bros.

This ballsy approach allows Invincible to feel refreshing and surprising. It’s not the blood and guts that shock – although, rest assured, there’s plenty of that in the first four episodes – but rather the show’s commitment to presenting a patient, slow-building, character-driven story in a genre that often feels like a collection of action set pieces. Like Young Justice, Invincible is the rare show that expertly juggles the present and future. Like a delicate house of cards, each character, each decision, and dialog means something, even if you can’t figure it out straight away.

But Invincible understands its genre and delivers more than enough action set pieces and immediate revelations to keep things moving. It’s a delicate, incredibly challenging balance, and the fact that it can pull it off and make it seem so effortless is a restatement of its sheer genius.

The nature of heroism

Mark Grayson covered in blood and looking angry in season 2 of Invincible.
Image via Amazon Studios

One thing that instantly stands out about Invincible Season 2 is how character-driven it is. In a genre where plot often takes precedence over individual characterizations, Invincible boldly allows its players to actively drive the story and not the other way around. This simple choice allows it to feel resonant and impactful; the characters care about each other and themselves, and so we care about them.

Surprisingly, season 2 of Invincible is also remarkably sad. Each of the first four episodes is filled with pathos and a lingering sense of dread as we watch the characters go through hell and back. Regret, guilt, longing, and pain are major themes throughout the season, presented in a brutally earnest way I don’t think any other modern superhero project has dared tackle. Mark and his mother, Debbie, bear the weight of this torment, aided by exceptional voice acting courtesy of Steven Yeun (Beef) and Sandra Oh (Killing Eve).

Season 2 of Invincible is exceptionally mature, not because of the violence, but because it understands the crushing weight of feeling any emotion as an adult. Following a stomach-churning start, the show moves to an extended sequence set to the tune of Radiohead’s Karma Police, which perfectly sets the stage for what’s coming. From then, it becomes an exercise in escalation, taking its characters -and its audience – through the wide specter of emotions. There’s real hurt here, and the writers and actors dive head-first into this pool of pain. By embracing its suffering, Invincible emerges stronger and better.

Superhero fatigue? Not with this show

Mark Grayson underwater in battle with his mask broken in season 2 of Invincible.
Image via Amazon Studios

The superhero genre is in shambles. Once the mighty giant trampling over the tiny peasant at its feet, now the MCU sucks, churning out one mediocre, half-baked project after another. Elsewhere, James Gunn hides behind the July 2025 release of Superman: Legacy, unable, or perhaps unwilling, to reveal more about his plans to resuscitate the comatose DC Universe.

Thus, Invincible arrives at a critical time for the genre. Are audiences tired of caped adventures, or are they just tired of bad caped adventures? I’m willing to bet the answer is the latter. Look at Prime Video’s own Gen V, which might’ve not been the same juggernaut as The Boys but made a lot more noise than Marvel’s last three efforts combined. Adult Swim’s My Adventures with Superman was a moderate hit, attracting a small but potent fan base and hinting at a much bigger second season.

Audiences aren’t fatigued by the superhero genre; they’re just looking for something better than lazy, run-of-the-mill stuff. Invincible is just that. It’s big, bold, loud, thrilling, heart-wrenching, and unbelievably rewarding. As subtle as a kick to the privates yet as thoughtful as a kind word of comfort, Invincible is everything a superhero show should be. Ironically, and much like Mark Grayson himself, its greatest strength lies in its innate humanity. Invincible is gory, funny, occasionally sexy, and always entertaining. Its real strength, however, lies in its willingness to feel; more superhero properties should follow suit.

Invincible season 2 is currently streaming on Prime Video.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
David Caballero
David Caballero
Freelance Writer
David is a Mexican freelance writer with a deep appreciation for words. After three years in the cold world of Marketing…
The best action movies on Amazon Prime right now
Daniel Craig and Ana de Armas in No Time To Die.

If Amazon Prime Video had to rely solely on its original action movies, then it would rank far behind its streaming rivals in that category. But because Prime Video has beefed up its lineup with movies from Warner Bros., Universal Pictures, and Paramount, it's the only streaming service that has recent hits like The Batman, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Top Gun: Maverick, and Violent Night, all in one place.

Since Amazon owns MGM, all of the James Bond movies are also in play, including the most recent installment, No Time To Die. Between those films and a handful of classic movies on loan from other studios, Prime Video is your best bet for action. To help you get your fix, we've narrowed down the vast selection to bring you a roundup of the best action movies on Amazon Prime Video right now.

Read more
What’s new on VOD and Digital in November 2023
Shot of Cillian Murphy in "Oppenheimer."

After spending months in theaters, Oppenheimer is the biggest title on this month's guide to VOD (Video on Demand) and Digital. Aside from Dumb Money and Dicks: The Musical, the other new releases in November don't have very high profiles. But there are films that have really impressive casts, especially The Kill Room.

Many of the titles on November's round-up only had limited releases in theaters, so their premiere on VOD and digital represents their first real chance to find an audience. It's a surprisingly strong lineup this month, which is great if you prefer to keep your theatrical experience at home. It's definitely a lot cheaper than buying multiple movie tickets.

Read more
Fubo Free Trial: Stream live sports for free for a week
FuboTV icon on Apple TV.

Despite how many streaming platforms there are, cable TV still exists, and, in fact, many new TVs still come with a coaxial input to support the traditional cable connection. But most services don't offer access to live TV channels -- for that, you need one of the best TV streaming services. Fubo is one of them, especially if you like sports, but it's also one of the more expensive options. The good news is that most of these streaming platforms offer free trials and other offers for new customers looking to sign up, and Fubo is no exception. If you're looking to cut the cord and are in search of a live TV streaming package, read on. We've got everything you need to know about the Fubo free trial currently available, as well as other ways you might be able to save some cash. At the very least, you can give the service a test run before spending any money.
Is there a Fubo free trial?

New subscribers can currently enjoy a seven-day Fubo free trial upon signing up. You do, however, need to enter your credit card information when you create your account. That means if you don't want to get charged, you'll need to cancel your subscription before the seven-day trial period is over. Seven days is a relatively short time in contrast to other streaming services, too (such as the Hulu free trial, which is 30 days), so you might want to sign up for your Fubo free trial during a week when you're free enough to give it a thorough tryout. This way you can make the best use of your trial to determine if it's worth ponying up the cash to keep your subscription active.

Read more