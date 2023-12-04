Amazon Prime Video has tons of movies. While you might be tempted to check out all the new and classic Christmas movies available on the streaming site this December, there are plenty of other films outside the holiday genre that are worth checking out. There’s also one in particular that’s technically a Christmas movie, but it’s not your typical holiday flick to watch with the kids.

The that underrated movies on Prime Video you need to watch in December include this aforementioned violent holiday movie, a fun comedy starring the late Matthew Perry, and a thrilling action flick about hitmen and betrayals. If none of these suit your fancy, check out our list of the best movies on Amazon Prime Video.

Recommended Videos

Violent Night (2022)

Violent Night - Official Trailer

If you’re looking for a Christmas movie you can watch once the kids go to bed, Violent Night offers a perfect mix of holiday fun and action with its twisted story of a vigilante Santa. David Harbour plays Mr. Claus, who gets more than he bargained for when he slides down a chimney to discover that a wealthy family is being held hostage by mercenaries.

Santa swiftly springs into action and shows that he can do more than just ride a sleigh, hand out presents, and be jolly. He’s a bona fide superhero with a personality that’s a bit darker than the kids need to see. Critics call it pure, unadulterated fun that lives up fully to its R rating. Harbour’s Santa makes Billy Bob Thornton’s Bad Santa look tame in comparison.

Stream Violent Night on Prime Video.

17 Again (2009)

17 Again (2009) Official Trailer - Zac Efron, Matthew Perry Movie HD

Instead of bingeing Friends for the umpteenth time, enjoy another Matthew Perry performance in this teen fantasy comedy where he acts opposite Zac Efron. In 17 Again, Perry is Mike, a man who, after an accident, becomes trapped in the body of his younger self, played by Efron. Mike’s life took some unexpected turns when his girlfriend became pregnant, resulting in him losing out on the typical fun of young adulthood. Now, he has a second chance.

But as he embraces life as a free-spirited 17-year-old again, he starts to learn things about his own teenage kids. Mike realizes he must have been sent back to help them, not relive his youth. A wonderfully sweet, lighthearted comedy, 17 Again is perfect to watch during the holiday season.

Stream 17 Again on Prime Video.

Copshop (2021)

You may have completely missed this action thriller when it was released a couple of years ago, but Copshop is a fun watch. Gerard Butler and Frank Grillo headline the movie, which is centered around Teddy (Grillo), a con artist and fixer who is on the run from a hitman named Bob (Butler). When the two both end up in jail and it’s clear there’s something going on between them, police officer Valerie (Alexis Louder) presses for the truth. New hitmen emerge, along with betrayals and an intense cat-and-mouse game.

Copshop received fabulous reviews, with critics praising its faithfulness to the old-school action genre. It’s simple, but will keep you hooked all the way through.

Stream Copshop on Prime Video.

Editors' Recommendations