Black Widow trailer pits Scarlett Johansson’s Avenger against new MCU villain

Marvel Studios has released a second trailer for Black Widow, and the preview of the May 2020 film makes it clear that even after Avengers: Endgame, there’s still plenty of untapped potential in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — particularly when it comes to colorful new characters.

Scarlett Johansson returns to play the Avengers’ super spy in the film, which unfolds prior to the events of Endgame (for reasons anyone who has seen the film is well aware of) and just after the events of Captain America: Civil War. The film follows Johansson’s character, Natasha Romanoff, as she returns to Russia to confront a threat from her past involving the Red Room, the secret school for spies and assassins that trained her.

Along the way, Natasha reunites with Yelena Bolova (Florence Pugh), a fellow graduate of the Red Room, as well as Alexei Shostakov, aka the Red Guardian (Stranger Things actor David Harbour), and Melina Vostokoff, aka the Iron Maiden (Rachel Weisz). She also finds herself battling the latest villain to enter the MCU, Taskmaster, whose formidable skills are showcased in the latest trailer and appear to give Black Widow more of a challenge than she’s accustomed to.

The first trailer for Black Widow (see below) was released in December 2019, and offered the first, brief look at Taskmaster.

In Marvel Comics lore, Taskmaster is a deadly mercenary who possesses “photographic reflexes,” giving him the ability to mimic the physical skillset and fighting abilities of anyone he sees in action. He’s been both an enemy and ally to Marvel’s heroes over the years, typically selling his services to the highest bidder as both a mercenary and trainer, and held his own against Captain America and other prominent fighters of the Marvel universe at various points.

Johansson will be joined in the cast by fellow MCU actor Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, as well as William Hurt as Thaddeus Ross, who made his debut in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk and more recently appeared in both Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. Robert Downey Jr. is also rumored to be reprising his role as Tony Stark for the film, but that hasn’t been confirmed.

The supporting cast of Black Widow includes O-T Fagbenle, Ray Winstone, and Olivier Richters. The film is directed by Lore and Somersault filmmaker Cate Shortland. Despite its prequel status in the MCU timeline, Black Widow is the first installment of the MCU to hit theaters after the conclusion of the Infinity Saga and the first film in Marvel’s Phase 4 lineup, as well as the 24th film in the long-running MCU franchise that began with 2008’s Iron Man. It will be followed by The Eternals in November 2020, then Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in February 2021.

Black Widow is scheduled to hit theaters on May 1, 2020.

