All the Marvel Easter eggs in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Director Ryan Coogler and Marvel Studios’ sequel to Black Panther has finally premiered in theaters, giving audiences a spectacular and emotional cinematic tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman. It also adds to the legacy of Black Panther and expands the Marvel Cinematic Universe with its introduction of Riri Williams’ Ironheart, Namor the Sub-Mariner, and the undersea kingdom of Talokan.

In this movie, there are multiple references to past films in the MCU and the comic book source material that it is based on. For those who have yet to see the movie or want to look back to see what they missed, here is a guide to all the Easter eggs in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

10. Anderson Cooper and the news headlines

In his first superhero movie role since Batman v Superman, Anderson Cooper appears as himself in a couple of news broadcasts reporting on the events of the film. Audiences might get distracted from the headlines that show up on the captions beneath Cooper that address multiple other occurrences in the MCU. For instance, one headline mentions Scott Lang’s memoir, which is supposed to be referenced in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Another headline mentions a peace treaty signed by New Asgard, which appeared in Avengers: Endgame and Thor: Love and Thunder. Broadcasts like these really make the MCU feel more realistic, as it shows how real-life media outlets would react and portray all the different events that occur in a world filled with superpowered heroes and nations.

9. Rise Talokan

When Namor addresses his subjects in the throne room of Talokan, the Sub-Mariner repeatedly shouts the phrase, “Rise Talokan,” as they prepare to attack Wakanda. This chant is very much Talokan’s version of shouting “Wakanda forever,” as they both declare love and respect for their respective nations.

The Talokans even form a sign with their hands similar to how Wakandans salute each other by crossing their forearms. These are just two more ways both civilizations aren’t that different from each other.

When Shuri and the Wakandans ambush Namor’s forces in the Atlantic Ocean, she appears to them with her army, chanting, “Yibambe!” Audiences remember T’Challa chanting this phrase, which translates to “hold fast,” to his armies before they charged into battle in Infinity War and Endgame. Her chanting this phrase like her brother did is another way she has grown to follow T’Challa’s footsteps by leading Wakanda as the new Black Panther.

7. Namor is a mutant

In the film’s flashback to Namor’s birth, he reveals that he was born with wings on his feet and pointy ears, labeling himself a mutant. This title should send many Marvel fans into a frenzy, as they have been waiting anxiously for years for the mutants and the X-Men to make their debut in the MCU.

So far, the only other mutants who have appeared are Kamala Khan and a variant of Professor X, while Deadpool and Wolverine are set to appear soon in Deadpool 3. Since Namor’s mutant status has been confirmed, Marvel Studios is one step closer to giving mutants a more significant presence in its cinematic universe.

6. M’Baku and veggies

When M’Baku and the Jabari make their first appearance in the film, the tribe’s leader barges into the Wakanda throne room, chomping on a carrot. It is funny to see M’Baku nonchalantly take a bite out of this veggie as he bursts into Queen Ramonda’s meeting.

It is also worth pointing out that M’Baku did say in Black Panther that he and his people are vegetarians, so this midday snack is just another part of his people’s diet.

5. Shuri’s mercy

When Nakia infiltrates Talokan to free Shuri, the latter tries to heal a Talokan woman injured by Nakia’s attack with a kimoyo bead. However, Nakia drags Shuri away before she can do anything, causing the woman to die. This tragic moment mirrors how T’Challa saved Agent Ross’s life after he was wounded in the first film and ended up forging an alliance with him.

Unfortunately, the Talokan woman’s death drives a vengeful Namor to launch an attack on Wakanda. It’s unknown if Shuri could’ve stopped this attack by saving the woman’s life, but it could have at least established a better relationship with the Talokans.

4. Namor vs. the Hulk

When Shuri and the Wakandans plan for their final battle against the Talokans, M’Baku suggests that Namor possesses strength even greater than the Hulk’s. This power is on full display when Namor hurls a helicopter out of the sky and sends M’Baku flying into a kiosk with a single punch.

Though M’Baku’s statement gives audiences a clearer idea of just how powerful the Sub-Mariner is in the MCU, it could also be a callback to Namor’s multiple battles with the Jade Giant in the comics, two of which ended with Namor hitting the Hulk so hard that he changed back into Bruce Banner.

3. Riri’s first flight

When Shuri, Riri, and Okoye are ambushed by the FBI in Cambridge, Riri escapes by donning her prototype Iron Man suit. After blasting away two federal agents, she takes off flying into the night, much like Tony Stark during his first flight test with his suit in 2008’s Iron Man.

They both even soar higher and higher until they’re unable to withstand being in the upper atmosphere Though many people were expecting Peter Parker to be the next Iron Man, it’s clear that Riri has taken up this role instead as she shoots through the skies like her predecessor.

2. Imperius Rex

During Shuri and Namor’s final bout, Namor utters these two words, which many comic book fans know as the Sub-Mariner’s catchphrase before he charges into battle. From Latin, Imperius Rex translates to “Emperor King,” but many never really understood what Namor means when he says it.

However, in Thor #1, Namor quips, “It means I’m going to feed your sorry Asgardian hide to the biggest sharks I can find!” This is likely not what he means, but it does express his intentions whenever he utters this phrase.

1. Toussaint

In the film’s mid-credits scene, Nakia reveals that she secretly had a son with T’Challa named Toussaint, whom she raised for six years in Haiti. While the child is named after his father by taking the Wakandan name, T’Challa, Toussaint is also likely named after Haitian general Toussaint Louverture, who fought for his people’s independence from the French during the Haitian Revolution. T’Challa did have a son in Marvel Comics, but the child was named Azari and his mother was the mutant Storm. Toussaint is thus a character in his own right and may inherit his father’s legacy in the future by becoming Black Panther and the King of Wakanda.

