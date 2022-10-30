Wakanda comes under attack in new Black Panther 2 clip

In just under two weeks, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will take the MCU into new territory while also paying tribute to both Chadwick Boseman and his character, T’Challa. Although the heroes of Wakanda are mourning their king, they won’t have time to wallow in their grief. That’s because their nation is getting dragged into war with Talokan, an underwater kingdom led by Namor, the Sub-Mariner (Tenoch Huerta). And as you can see in the following preview scene, when Talokan attacks, they do so with overwhelming force.

There are some indications that the Talokans have a weapon that can affect the minds of the Wakandans. Note that one of the young Wakandan men has to be pulled away from walking into the water as if he is in a trance, while the Dora Milaje covered their ears before heading into battle. With the Wakandan capital largely underwater, M’Baku (Winston Duke) is the primary defender on the ground. Meanwhile, Shuri (Letitia Wright) is attacking the Talokans from above in a jet of her own design.

Our money is still on Shuri for the new Black Panther, but Marvel has yet to reveal which of the film’s female heroes will pick up the mantle that was previously held by T’Challa. As T’Challa’s sister, Shuri still seems like the natural choice, and it’s a role she assumed in the comics as well.

Lupita Nyong’o is returning for the sequel as Nakia, with Danai Gurira as Okoye, Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda, Michaela Coel as Aneka, Florence Kasumba as Ayo, Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, and Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross.

Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole co-wrote the script, with Coogler also returning to direct the sequel. Marvel will release Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Friday, November 11.

