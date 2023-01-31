Where to watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Superhero movies were never the same after 2018. That’s due to the phenomenal critical and commercial success of Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther. No spandex movie before it had quite married the fantastical with social commentary like that movie. And no big-budget comic book movie ever featured a cast with predominantly Black actors as its heroes and villains (sorry, Steel and The Meteor Man).

It was always going to be hard for a sequel to measure up, but things got even more complicated, and tragic, with star Chadwick Boseman’s passing in 2020. The beauty of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is that it’s not just a straightforward sequel or a routine action picture. It’s a moving testament to Boseman’s impact, and what Black Panther meant to the greater culture. The hit movie is set to debut on streaming services, but when and where can one watch it?

Where is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever streaming?

If you want to see the legacy of T’Challa carry on and the fearsome debut of Namor the Sub-Mariner, head to Disney+ to begin streaming.

Launched in November 2019, Disney Plus has become a leading stalwart in the streaming service space. Boasting one of the best libraries of movies and TV shows around — including some of the best original series from the likes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Star Wars franchise — Disney+ has shot up to 129.8 million subscribers worldwide as of February 2022. That puts it toe-to-toe with the likes of Netflix, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and others.

Despite a library that isn’t quite as large as that of Netflix, Disney+ is able to make up for it in quality. It’s the exclusive streaming platform for a significant portion of Disney’s massive content archive and the only place to see new originals like Andor, Obi-wan Kenobi, The Mandalorian, Hawkeye, and WandaVision. Plus, with content from National Geographic and deals that can also net you Hulu and ESPN+ for one price, Disney+ is a formidable service.

When does Black Panther: Wakanda Forever stream for subscribers?

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will begin streaming on Disney+ on February 1.

How much does it cost?

At just $8 per month and $80 for the year with no ads (the price rises to $11 and $110 on December 8, 2022), it’s more affordable than Netflix ($15.50 per month) and HBO Max ($15 per month). And the Disney Bundle (there are now several versions) is a great deal, the most basic of which gives you Disney+ (no ads), Hulu (no ads), and ESPN+ with ads for just $15. Disney+ shows no signs of slowing down and is more popular than ever.

Is it worth watching Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever | Official Trailer

Yes. Marvel’s Phase Four has received its fair share of criticism: it’s too aimless; it’s not inspired, there’s no sense of fun like the earlier Marvel movies. But Wakanda Forever does a lot to restore some of that early Marvel magic. The introduction of Namor and his undersea world is genuinely exciting, and the invasion of Wakanda is a feast for the senses.

While Letitia Wright is a bit unsteady as a grieving Shuri, Angela Bassett towers over everyone as an angry and fierce Queen Ramonda. Bassett recently became the first Marvel actor to be nominated for an Oscar, and she is the early frontrunner to win the award. It’s not hard to understand why.

On Rotten Tomatoes, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has an 84% score on the Tomatometer and a 67% audience score. The movie is 2 hours and 43 minutes long.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations