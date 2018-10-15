Digital Trends
Movies & TV

‘The Mandalorian’: What we know about Jon Favreau’s live-action Star Wars series

New 'Mandalorian' photo links series to Boba Fett and 'Star Wars Holiday Special'

Rick Marshall
By

Star Wars is one of Hollywood’s biggest movie franchises, and now Jon Favreau’s upcoming live-action series The Mandalorian is looking to become a streaming hit. The upcoming series for the Disney Play streaming service now has a new image to go along with one of television’s biggest budgets, and the subject of that photo is a blast from the past for longtime Star Wars fans.

Favreau posted the latest image from The Mandalorian on Instagram, and it features a full look at the rifle the series’ title character will wield in the show.

Star Wars fans were quick to point out that the rifle looks similar to the one carried by Boba Fett in the much-maligned (and justifiably so) 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special, which first introduced the popular bounty hunter to the sci-fi saga’s universe.

star wars tv series the mandalorian news boba fett holiday special

That particular rifle was later identified as an “Amban phase-pulse blaster” in the Star Wars: The Force Unleashed video game, according to fan site Making Star Wars, which took a deep dive into the weapon’s background in the franchise.

The first image from The Mandalorian was revealed on StarWars.com, and was accompanied by a list of directors who will helm various episodes of the series.

The list of filmmakers includes Deborah Chow (Jessica Jones), Rick Famuyiwa (Dope), Bryce Dallas Howard (Solemates), and Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok), with veteran Star Wars director Dave Filoni (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels) directing the first episode of the show.

Favreau revealed the title and first details about the series on Instagram, posting a block of text in the iconic yellow-on-black format that traditionally introduces each chapter of the Star Wars saga.

Titled The Mandalorian, the series is expected to be set seven years after the Battle of Endor in Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi and feature new characters to the Star Wars universe, many of them created via CGI and motion-capture technology similar to what Favreau used in his live-action adaptation of The Jungle Book for Disney.

View this post on Instagram

#starwars #TheMandalorian

A post shared by Jon Favreau (@jonfavreau) on

“After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe,” reads the synopsis posted by Favreau. “The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic …”

In August, it was reported that the series will have a budget of approximately $100 million for its first, 10-episode season, according to The New York Times. That number puts it on par with some of the most expensive series made in recent years, including Game of ThronesThe Crown, and Star Trek: Discovery.

Last year, HBO made headlines with the news that the final season of Game of Thrones could cost the network more than $15 million for each of the six episodes that will conclude the hit show’s run (for a total budget of approximately $90 million). Also raising the bar was Star Trek: Discovery, which reportedly cost CBS between $8 million and $8.5 million an episode for its first, 15-episode season, bringing its total budget to more than $120 million.

Possibly the highest series budget of all time, however, is the $1 billion Amazon Studios is reportedly paying for five seasons of an upcoming series based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings saga.

Favreau is an executive producer on the Star Wars series and penned the script for it. The series will debut on Disney’s direct-to-consumer streaming video service scheduled to launch in late 2019, but it’s uncertain exactly when it will premiere.

The live-action Star Wars series was first announced in November 2017 and is one of several projects set within that sci-fi universe currently in various stages of development or production by Disney. The studio is also in the midst of shifting many of its existing projects toward its streaming platform, with big-screen releases moving to the platform after their theatrical runs, and various shows expected to move to the platform or debut there in the future.

There is no official release date set for the live-action Star Wars series at this point.

Updated on October 15, 2018: Added a new image from the series featuring The Mandalorian’s rifle.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best movies on Amazon Prime right now (October 2018)
Up Next

Jam out in style with the 25 best playlists on Spotify
Movies & TV

The most anticipated new TV series for 2018 and beyond

From The Righteous Gemstones and George R.R. Martin's Nightflyers to The Twilight Zone and The Lord of the Rings, here are the most anticipated new television series premiering later in 2018, at some point in 2019, and beyond.
Posted By Christine Persaud
Avengers Infinity War
Movies & TV

'Avengers 4' directors signal the end of reshoots with mysterious photo

The events of Avengers: Infinity War changed the Marvel Cinematic Universe in some big ways and left fans wondering how its heroes can possibly recover. Here's everything we know about Avengers 4, the sequel to Infinity War.
Posted By Rick Marshall
daredevil season 3 review feat2
Movies & TV

After a slow burn, 'Daredevil' season 3 erupts into an inferno

Season 3 of Marvel's Daredevil series on Netflix raises the already-high bar for the show with some of its best drama and action to date within the first six episodes, and some of its most fascinating characters - both new and familiar.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Movies & TV

Can't get enough lightsaber action? Here's how to get your Star Wars fix online

Few of us want to deal with DVDs or Blu-ray discs anymore. Unfortunately, the Star Wars movies are few and far between when it comes to streaming. If you want to watch Star Wars online, check out our guide on where to find the films online.
Posted By Kris Wouk
between the streams
Podcasts

Spooky movie streaming, a new 'Glass' trailer, and Snapchat TV?

This week on Between the Streams, we'll be discussing the best way to get your scares online, James Gunn's turn to the DC side of the comic universe, our most anticipated new TV series, the trailer for the Pet Sematary reboot, and much…
Posted By Ryan Waniata
best movies on netflix the witch featured
Movies & TV

The best movies on Netflix in October, from 'The Witch’ to ‘Black Panther’

Save yourself from hours wasted scrolling through Netflix's massive library by checking out our picks for the streamer's best movies available right now, whether you're into explosive action, subdued humor, or anything in between.
Posted By Will Nicol
Movies & TV

The best shows on Netflix in October, from 'Mindhunter’ to ‘The Good Place’

Looking for a new show to binge? Lucky for you, we've curated a list of the best shows on Netflix, whether you're a fan of outlandish anime, dramatic period pieces, or shows that leave you questioning what lies beyond.
Posted By Will Nicol
Movies & TV

Stream till you scream with the best scary movies on Netflix, Hulu, and more

Need some ghoulish entertainment to get in the Halloween spirit? Check out some of the best horror movies streaming now. Whether you like creepy atmosphere or bloody jump scares, you'll find something to spook you.
Posted By Will Nicol, Rick Marshall
Movies & TV

Out of movies to binge? Our staff picks the best flicks on Hulu right now

From classics to blockbusters, Hulu offers some great films to its subscribers. Check out the best movies on Hulu, whether you're into charming adventure tales or gruesome horror stories.
Posted By Will Nicol
Movies & TV

Stay inside this summer with the best shows on Hulu, including 'Castle Rock'

It's often overwhelming to navigate Hulu's robust library of TV shows. To help, we've put together a list of the best shows on Hulu, whether you're into frenetic cartoons, intelligent dramas, or anything in between.
Posted By Will Nicol
Movies & TV

The best new movie trailers: ‘Glass,’ ‘Mortal Engines,’ ‘Pet Sematary’ and more

Everyone loves a good trailer, but keeping up with what's new isn't easy. To simplify things, we round up the best ones each week. On tap this week: New trailers for Pet Sematary, Glass, Mortal Engines, and other upcoming films.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Lady Bird
Movies & TV

The best movies on Amazon Prime right now (October 2018)

Prime Video provides subscribers with access to a host of fantastic films, but sorting through the catalog can be an undertaking. Luckily, we've done the work for you. Here are the best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now.
Posted By Rick Marshall
best new shows and movies to stream haunting of hill house featured
Movies & TV

Best new shows and movies to stream: ‘The Haunting of Hill House’ and more

Need something to watch this weekend? Check out our list of the best new shows and movies to stream right now. On the list this week: The Haunting of Hill House season 1, The Romanoffs, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
Movies & TV

'Prime'-time TV: Here are the best shows on Amazon Prime right now

There's more to Amazon Prime than free two-day shipping, including access to a number of phenomenal shows at no extra cost. To make the sifting easier, here are our favorite shows currently streaming on Amazon Prime.
Posted By Rick Marshall