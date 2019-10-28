Watch The Mandalorian’s second trailer before the show’s Disney+ debut

The Mandalorian, the first live-action Star Wars television series, is almost here. On November 12, the first episode of The Mandalorian will debut alongside Disney+, but you don’t need to wait until then to see more of the show. A new trailer just arrived, offering a better look at the seedier side of a galaxy far, far away. And it looks like carbonite has become the de facto method of transporting prisoners for the galaxy’s seedy underbelly.

The Mandalorian stars Game of Thrones‘ Pablo Pascal as the titular gunslinger, Gina Carano as a former Rebel Shock Trooper named Cara Dune, Carl Weathers as bounty hunter Greef Carga, and Taika Waititi as the voice of assassin droid IG-11. Other cast members include three-time Oscar nominee Nick Nolte, award-winning director Werner Herzog, and Giancarlo Esposito, who’s best known for playing the villainous Gus Fring on Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul.

The Mandalorian takes place a few years after Return of the Jedi, when the Galactic Empire is on the run and the Rebel Alliance has transformed into the New Republic. The Mandalorian is less concerned with politics, however, and more how the end of the Galactic Civil War affects citizens on the fringes of the galaxy.

Series creator Jon Favreau says that The Mandalorian will have a spaghetti western vibe, and that it was specifically inspired by the beginning of Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope, particularly the infamous cantina scene.

Currently, Disney is developing three live-action Star Wars series for Disney+, it’s upcoming streaming service. In addition to The Mandalorian, a six-part miniseries starring Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi is expected to start shooting in 2020, while a Rogue One prequel featuring Diego Luna will bring a spy-thriller story to the Star Wars Universe. Season two of The Mandalorian is currently in production.

Disney+ will also host a seventh season of the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and will eventually be home to all canonical Star Wars films and TV shows (Solo and The Last Jedi won’t be on Disney+ at launch, but are expected to arrive on the service soon).

Monday night trailer drops are quickly becoming a Star Wars tradition. Just last week, Disney released the final trailer for Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker during the Monday Night Football between the New England Patriots and the New York Jets.

