Here’s everything that will be on Disney+ when it launches in the U.S.

After months of speculation regarding what will and won’t be on Disney’s streaming service Disney+ when it launches, the company has finally confirmed the long list of TV shows and movies that will be available to subscribers on November 12 when the service goes live in the United States.

The announcement was made via a brief video posted on Twitter that somehow manages to run through an extensive list of modern, classic, and entirely new content that Disney+ subscribers will be able to watch on launch day.

It. Is. Time. From Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to The Mandalorian, check out basically everything coming to #DisneyPlus in the U.S. on November 12. Pre-order in the U.S. at https://t.co/wJig4STf4P today: https://t.co/tlWvp23gLF pic.twitter.com/0q3PTuaDWT — Disney+ (@disneyplus) October 14, 2019

The caption for the video reads “It. Is. Time. From Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to The Mandalorian, check out basically everything coming to #DisneyPlus in the U.S. on November 12.”

It’s important to note the caption’s use of the word “basically” in there, as it suggests that the actual launch-day library could contain even more content than the shows and films featured in the video.

Still, it’s quite an impressive list of Disney projects, spanning selections from the classic Disney vault such as Pinocchio and Fantasia, modern Disney projects like Descendants, Lucasfilm’s highly anticipated original series The Mandalorian, and a long list of Marvel movies and animated series, among other projects. The video moves pretty quickly, so Disney followed it with a series of posts on Twitter highlighting some of the individual Disney projects that flashed by in the preview, as well as some projects that apparently couldn’t be squeezed into the video.

There’s a lot there, and the Twitter account for Disney+ has been giving each of them their own post in the aftermath of the announcement, allowing fans to wax nostalgic about some of the classic — and in some cases, more modern — offerings in the service’s launch-day library. If you’re a fan of A Goofy Movie, for example, you’re clearly not alone — and you’re going to be very happy.

The same goes for anyone who missed the under-appreciated animated series Gravity Falls and Tron: Uprising, or some of the Marvel and Star Wars series that have passionate (to put it mildly) fan bases, such as Star Wars: Rebels and the late-2000s’ Wolverine and the X-Men. There’s also a treasure trove of the new and classic young-adult shows that have stars out of more than a few young musicians and actors over the years.

