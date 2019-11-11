Movies & TV

Never mind. Disney+ will have almost all the Marvel movies at launch too

A few weeks ago, Disney dropped a massive list of movies and TV shows that will be available on Disney+ at launch, including films from almost all of the company’s major franchises. The Marvel Cinematic Universe selection, however, seemed a little thin. Only seven MCU movies were part of Disney+’s launch lineup, and that list included lesser entries like Thor: The Dark World and Ant-Man.

Well, never fear: Less than a day before Disney+’s long-awaited debut on November 12, the official Disney+ Twitter account announced that almost every Marvel movie will be on the service on launch day, bringing the full number of MCU selections up to 16 (out of a total 23).

As per the announcement, Iron Man 2, Thor, Captain America: The First Avenger, The Avengers, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Doctor Strange, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 will be available on Disney+ at launch. They’ll join the previously announced Iron Man, Iron Man 3, Thor: The Dark World, Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Ant-Man, and Captain Marvel, as well as Avengers: Endgame, which was added to the list of Disney+ launch titles last week.

With these additions, there are only seven MCU movies that aren’t on Disney+. Four of those — Thor: Ragnarok, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Ant-Man and the Wasp  — are under license to Netflix through 2019, and are expected to join Disney+ in early 2020. Two more, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, were co-produced by Sony, which probably makes their streaming situation a little more complicated even if both Sony and Disney have recently decided to play nice after a pretty rough summer. That only leaves the Edward Norton-led The Incredible Hulk, which Disney and Marvel traditionally seem fairly happy to ignore.

Disney+ debuts on November 12, 2019, at a cost of $7 a month, or $70 for an annual subscription. In addition to almost every Marvel movie and a number of MCU spinoff series, the service will be the exclusive streaming  home to Star Wars, Pixar films, and the complete Disney animated library, as well as a selection of old and new movies and classic Disney television shows. Disney+ will be available on all major streaming devices, including Amazon Fire TV boxes.

