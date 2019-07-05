Share

You thought Avengers: Endgame was the end for the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Folks, we’re just getting started. With Endgame dominating box office records and Spider-Man: Far From Home ushering in the MCU’s mysterious fourth phase, Marvel is hotter than ever, and everyone wants a piece of the action.

Naturally, Disney’s MCU is set to continue with a full slate of TV shows for Disney’s new streaming service and movies that expand the story that began in 2008’s Iron Man, but Marvel Studios isn’t the only game in town. Sony is hard at work on its own Spider-Man-themed mini-universe. A few lingering holdouts from Fox’s X-Men franchise have yet to see the light of day. Hulu, which is now controlled by Disney, has a full slate of non-canon Marvel projects in the pipeline, too.

In other words, there’s more Marvel action than ever on the way. Here’s everything that you have to look forward to. (Warning, light spoilers below. If you’re not caught up on the MCU, proceed at your own risk.)

Movies

Marvel Cinematic Universe

Black Widow

Natasha Romanoff might’ve sacrificed her life to stop Thanos, but the Black Widow’s story isn’t finished quite yet. Scarlett Johansson is slipping into her black catsuit at least one more time for a Black Widow solo flick. Leaked photos of the production indicate that the film will be some kind of prequel and that it will see two new characters enter the MCU: Taskmaster, a mercenary who can imitate the fighting style of anyone he comes across (and who features in both the PlayStation 4’s Spider-Man and Square Enix’s upcoming Avengers video game), and Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, who also assumed the mantle of the Black Widow in the comics.

Black Panther 2

Black Panther made over a $1 billion at the global box office and was nominated for a Best Picture Oscar. So yeah, it’s going to get a sequel. While details about the next Wakandian romp are scarce, reports indicate that almost every member of Black Panther‘s sprawling cast will return for the follow-up, as will director Ryan Coogler, who admits that he’s nervous about helming his first sequel. Rumors say that Michael B. Jordan might be back as Killmonger, too. Given how the first Black Panther ended, that’s probably going to be difficult, but you never know. This is the MCU. Almost anything could happen.

Captain Marvel 2

Marvel hasn’t officially said that Captain Marvel 2 is in the works, but given how well Carol Danvers connects the Earth-bound and the cosmic sides of the MCU — and how much money her first solo movie made — a sequel is like Thanos: Inevitable. Brie Larson and Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige have already started talking about the follow-up, too. Feige hints that Carol’s next big adventure could bridge the gap between Captain Marvel and Avengers: Infinity War, and might introduce Kamala Khan, the fangirl-turned-superhero also known as Ms. Marvel, to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Doctor Strange 2

Marvel hasn’t said much about what Doctor Strange‘s next mind-bending adventure will be, but it’s coming, and you shouldn’t expect it to be too different from the Sorcerer Supreme’s first outing. Not only is Benedict Cumberbatch set to don the Cloak of Levitation once again, but director Scott Derrickson has signed on for the sequel, too. Rumors say that we’ll see Strange back on the big screen in May 2021 and that he might be facing off against Doctor Who‘s Matt Smith as a brand new villain. Sherlock Holmes versus the Doctor? Yeah, we’ll go to the theater for that.

The Eternals

Move over, Thor. There’s a whole new pantheon of gods coming to the MCU. If you’re not familiar with the Eternals, we have a great Eternals guide for you. If you want the Cliff’s notes, it’s Jack Kirby’s superhero take on Greek mythology, and it’s even wilder than it sounds. For the big-screen adaptation, Marvel is lining up its most star-studded cast to date. According to reports, the studio has already signed Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Richard Madden (Game of Thrones‘ Robb Stark), and Korean superstar Dong-seok Ma for the film, and might’ve tapped Keanu Reeves to play the villain, too. Watch out. This is going to be a big one.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Breath easy, fellow Guardians. Director James Gunn is back. After Gunn lost his Marvel Cinematic Universe gig thanks to some old, off-color tweets, Disney reversed course and decided to bring Gunn back for the interstellar outlaws’ third outing after all — after he’s done making a Suicide Squad sequel for DC, that is. For Gunn, getting fired worked out pretty well. Given how the second Guardians movie ended, even money says that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will see the MCU debut of interstellar champion Adam Warlock. We wouldn’t be shocked to see a newly space-bound Thor play a major role either, even if volume three’s pun-tastic Asgardians of the Galaxy title turned out to be little more than wishful thinking.

Shang-Chi

Marvel’s first foray into the world of superhero kung-fu, Iron Fist, was something of a bust, but Danny Rand isn’t the only martial artist on Marvel’s roster. In the comics, Shang-Chi is a master of numerous hand-to-hand combat styles who also happens to be the son of a supervillain (originally, that was the infamous Fu Manchu, but Marvel lost the rights to use that character years ago). Marvel is still looking for Shang-Chi‘s actor, who’s poised to be the first Asian lead in a Marvel movie, but it does have a director: Destin Daniel Cretton, who’s best known for his work with Captain Marvel star Brie Larson.

Other studios

Morbius

Jared Leto didn’t exactly change the world of superhero cinema with his edgelord-inspired take on the Joker in Suicide Squad. Maybe the second time’s the charm. In Columbia Pictures’ upcoming Spider-Man spin-off, Leto plays Michael Morbius, a scientist who tries to cure his own blood disorder and transforms himself into a “living vampire” instead. Leto will be joined by Jared Harris, who’s been tearing it up on shows like The Terror, The Expanse, and HBO’s hit miniseries Chernobyl, as well as former Doctor Who actor Matt Smith, Tyrese Gibson, and others. Morbius arrives in theaters on July 31, 2020.

New Mutants

Fox’s long-running X-Men franchise officially ended with 2019’s Dark Phoenix (and Disney’s acquisition of virtually all of Fox’s intellectual properties), but there’s still one Fox-made Marvel adventure waiting in the wings. New Mutants, a horror-tinged take on Marvel’s merry mutants inspired by Chris Claremont and Bill Sienkiewicz’s run on the comic of the same name, got a moody trailer in October 2017, but has been delayed repeatedly and undergone massive reshoots. Right now, Disney has New Mutants scheduled for April 3, 2020, but will we ever actually get to see Game of Thrones‘ Maisie Williams as Wolfsbane, Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton as Cannonball, and Anya Taylor-Joy as Magik? We’ll have to wait to find out.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequels

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse producer Amy Pascal has promised that a sequel to the Oscar-winning animated feature is already in pre-production. The big question: Is there really only one? Over the past few months, various reports have claimed that an entire animated Spider-Man sub-series is in the works, with Spider-Verse leading the way. There’s the direct sequel, which is said to focus on the budding romance between Miles Morales and Spider-Gwen; the female-led spin-off, which stars Gwen, Spider-Woman, and relative newcomer Silk; there are rumblings of a Spider-Ham animated series; and you don’t introduce Oscar Isaac as Spider-Man 2099 in a post-credits sequence for nothing.

Venom 2

Sony’s Spider-Man spinoff shouldn’t have been any good, and yet it was — we think? Against all odds, Venom managed to be a campy action movie, a buddy flick, a romantic comedy, and a legitimately entertaining superhero adventure all at once, with a truly unhinged performance by Tom Hardy pulling everything together. Expect the sequel to be even crazier, with Woody Harrelson ready to chew the scenery as the symbiote-infected serial killer Cletus Kasady, aka Carnage. Venom 2 should be arriving fairly soon, too. Sony has two Marvel flicks scheduled for 2020. If one of them ends up being Venom, don’t be too surprised.

TV Shows

Marvel Cinematic Universe

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD

Agents of SHIELD, the MCU’s first TV spinoff, launched to big fanfare in 2013, only to be greeted with a resounding “meh.” Well, guess what? These days, it’s actually pretty good. Disney must agree, too, because the company ordered a seventh season of the show in November 2018, half a year before season 6 began. The current season’s main mystery — who is the villainous Sarge, and why does he look exactly like dear, departed Phil Coulson? — makes it difficult to guess what next year’s installment will be about, but you can count on more action, more hijinks, and more subtle MCU Easter eggs when the good agents return in 2020.

Falcon and Winter Soldier

Avengers: Endgame left Captain America’s two closest allies in an interesting place. Bucky Barnes finally escaped his Hydra brainwashing and became the hero he always meant to be, while Sam Wilson reluctantly took ownership of Steve Rogers’ shield. What happens next will unfold in Falcon and Winter Soldier, a miniseries that will air exclusively on Disney+, Disney’s upcoming Netflix competitor. Early reports say that Falcon and Winter Soldier will be a road-trip adventure starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, playing Falcon and the Winter Soldier respectively on the big screen. While we don’t expect Chris Evans to show up, Cap’s legacy should loom large over the proceedings.

Hawkeye

Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye was already retired when the Infinity War began, and only suited back up after Thanos snapped his family away. Now that the Barton clan has been reunited, it’s time for someone else to pick up Hawkeye’s bow and quiver for good. In Hawkeye, Renner will venture to Disney+ to train his replacement, a young woman named Kate Bishop. In the comics, Bishop has already proved herself as an excellent Hawkeye, and she has great chemistry with Clint. If Disney can translate that to the small screen, it has another winner on its hands.

Loki

The last time that we saw Loki, he was traveling to parts unknown with the Space Stone in hand after the Avengers’ time-traveling adventures in Endgame went sideways. That wasn’t a loose plot thread. From what we can tell, it’s the setup for the Loki series on Disney+, which will see the trickster god travel through time, causing mischief during some of the biggest moments in human history. Don’t expect Loki to be quite so nefarious in his first leading role, though. Marvel has already retconned away Loki’s Avengers villany, explaining it as Thanos-induced mind control, and it’ll be interesting to see how Tom Hiddleston handles this new, friendlier (but, we hope, not too friendly) version of the MCU’s most notorious schemer.

Runaways

Believe it or not, the MCU’s least-talked-about property (aside from Freeform’s Cloak & Dagger, which is currently in limbo) is ramping up for its third outing. Good thing, too, because the sophomore season of Hulu’s live-action series ended on a major cliffhanger. That’s not all of the trouble in store for Brian K. Vaughan and Adrian Alphona’s teenage superheroes in season 3, either. Elizabeth Hurley is set to join the Runaways cast as classic Marvel villain Morgan le Fay. You know, the evil sorceress who brought down Camelot? Yeah, that lady.

WandaVision

Avengers: Infinity War looked like the end for the MCU’s No. 1 power couple, the Vision and the Scarlet Witch. Well, here comes Disney+ to the rescue. In 2020 or 2021, Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany will return as the dynamic duo in WandaVision, a six-hour miniseries about … well, honestly we’re not sure. Olsen says that the script is fantastic and that Disney has shared promo shots set in the ’50s. Does that mean time travel? Alternate dimensions? Mind-bending fantasy sequences? No clue, but expect to learn more as Disney+ nears its November 2019 release date.

What If…?

Since 1977, Marvel has published the on-again, off-again series What If…?, which explores what would’ve happened if pivotal moments in Marvel’s sprawling comics continuity had taken a slightly different turn (spoiler: Usually, everyone dies). Soon, the upcoming animated series of the same name will do the same for the MCU. Marvel Studios says that many established MCU actors will voice their big-screen alter egos in the Disney+ series, and that the various scenarios will draw directly on MCU lore. In the first episode, for example, we’ll learn what would’ve happened if Peggy Carter had become the world’s first super soldier, and rumors suggest we’ll see Loki pick up Thor’s hammer. Is it canon? Heck no. Should it be a lot of fun? Absolutely.

Other

Ghost Rider

Hulu’s upcoming Ghost Rider series is in an odd place. On one hand, it stars Gabriel Luna, who debuted as Ghost Rider in Agents of SHIELD‘s fourth season. On the other, Marvel claims that this is a “completely new iteration of the character” with no connection to SHIELD or the larger MCU. Spinoff or not, though, Ghost Rider‘s basic premise should stay the same: Mechanic Robert “Robbie” Reyes dies and is reborn as the host for a demon who transforms Robbie into a superhero with a flaming skull for a head whenever it’s time to dole out vengeance. It’s not all bad for Robbie, though. At the very least, the poor guy gets a souped-up, flame-spewing ’69 Dodge Charger for his trouble.

Helstrom

Between Lucifer and the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Satan is one of Netflix’s biggest stars — but can hellfire strike twice? Hulu and Marvel certainly hope so. Helstrom, which is based on the Marvel character known as “the son of Satan,” will chronicle the adventures of Damion and Ana, the son and daughter of an infamous serial killer, as they hunt down the very worst specimens humanity has to offer. That’s awfully dark for the MCU, which is probably why it’s not canon, but should be right at home on Hulu, home of other lighthearted chuckle-fests like The Path and The Handmaid’s Tale.

Hit-Monkey

Look, it’s a monkey with a duffel bag full of guns who kills people for money. What else do you need to know? OK, OK. Hit-Monkey was created in 2010 by Daniel Way and Dalibor Talajić as a send-up of assassin movie tropes and has been a minor player in Marvel’s comics ever since. On Hulu, Hit-Monkey will be the star of one of four adult-oriented comedic animated series (more on those in a second), which will eventually come together for a one-off Avengers/Defenders parody called The Offenders. But also: Monkey with guns. You got that part, right?

Howard the Duck

Howard the Duck has the distinction of being the first Marvel character to get his own big-screen movie. Unfortunately, while beloved by some, it’s also one of the worst. Maybe Howard’s upcoming animated series on Hulu can turn his legacy around. With Kevin Smith — yeah, that Kevin Smith — at the helm, Howard the Duck should be a funny, biting, fourth-wall-breaking superhero satire that would make his creator Steve Gerber proud. Howard might be absurd, but he’s not a simple parody. The character is driven by righteous anger, not punchlines, making 2019 the perfect time for Howard to reclaim his title as Marvel’s No. 1 misanthrope.

MODOK

MODOK, or the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing, is Marvel maestro Jack Kirby at his absolute best: A giant floating head with itty-bitty arms and legs who runs an evil organization filled with henchmen dressed up like beekeepers. What’s not to love? Hulu is upping the ante for its animated series, too, by making MODOK balance his supervillain duties with his family life, and casting comedian Patton Oswalt in the lead role. The Venture Bros. (which is also on Hulu) mines similar territory, but with the official Marvel machine behind MODOK, this one could be something special.

Tigra & Dazzler

The X-Men might be coming to Marvel and Disney sooner than you think — one of them, anyway. Dazzler, a mutant-turned-pop-star with the ability to transform sound into light, already had a brief cameo in Dark Phoenix, and she’ll be co-starring alongside the cat-lady Tigra in Hulu’s fourth and final Offenders series. In the show, Dazzler and Tigra will travel to Los Angeles in search of fame and fortune (just like everyone else who lives there), with some super-powered shenanigans set to crop up along the way. At least they’ll have a showbiz pro helping them on their journey: Comedian Chelsea Handler is one of the creative minds behind the series.

We’ll be updating this list as more and more shows and movies inevitably take shape, so stay tuned!