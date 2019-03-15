Digital Trends
Movies & TV

James Gunn will return to direct Guardians of the Galaxy 3 after all

Chris Gates
By
guardians of the galaxy 3 james gunn returns behind scenes

Eight months after Disney fired James Gunn, writer and director of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy and its sequel, over a series of old and tasteless social media posts resurfaced, the company has had a change of heart. Gunn has been reinstated and will direct Guardians of the Galaxy 3 as originally planned, Deadline reports.

Gunn lost his Marvel Cinematic Universe gig in July 2018, after an alt-right trolls dug up tweets that Gunn made nearly a decade ago that poked fun at serious topics like pedophilia and rape. Gunn, who broke into the film industry via Troma Entertainment, a studio that’s notorious for it’s low-budget, off-color fare, had previously apologized for the jokes. However, renewed attention on Gunn’s “indefensible” statements forced Disney to remove the director from Guardians of the Galaxy‘s third installment. A replacement was never announced.

Walt Disney Studios president Alan Horn decided to rehire Gunn after a series of meetings, Deadline says, and was impressed by both Gunn’s further apologies and his conduct following his termination. Gunn will direct Guardians of the Galaxy 3 from the screenplay that he wrote before his initial dismissal.

Almost immediately after Gunn lost the Guardians of the Galaxy 3 gig, his Guardians cast members issued a statement in support of the director and asked Disney to reconsider its decision. MCU fans flocked to Gunn’s aid, too, and went so far as to crowdfund a billboard in Anaheim, California, that encouraged Disney to rehire the filmmaker.

In the meantime, Warner Bros. hired Gunn to write and direct its Suicide Squad sequel, which will see Margot Robbie reprise her role as Harley Quinn in addition to a mostly new cast. According to Deadline, Gunn’s Suicide Squad is still on the table: Marvel has agreed to postpone Guardians of the Galaxy 3 production until after Suicide Squad 2 is finished.

The Guardians of the Galaxy characters — the few who survived the end of Avengers: Infinity War, anyway — will next appear in Avengers: Endgame, which debuts at the end of April. Gunn’s next project will be Brightburn, a twisted take on a Superman-style origin story starring Elizabeth Banks. Gunn produced the film, which hits theaters on May 24.

Don't Miss

Sopranos prequel movie The Many Saints of Newark now has a release date
dune movie tv legendary frank herbert
Movies & TV

You should read these epic sci-fi novels before they become blockbuster films

You can get ahead of the next crop of science-fiction movies coming out of Hollywood by picking up the books that inspired them. We compiled a list of books you can add to your reading list now to get a glimpse of the future.
Posted By Rick Marshall
what if series disney plus marvel comics
Movies & TV

Marvel Studios is making an alternate-universe What If series for Disney Plus

The Disney Plus streaming service will reportedly get an animated series based on Marvel Comics' alternate-universe anthology series What If, which explores what would happen if key events in Marvel's history transpired a different way.
Posted By Rick Marshall
how to turn off subtitles on netflix
Home Theater

Here's how to turn off subtitles on Netflix, no matter the device

Subtitles are great if you want or need them, but they can be a major headache if you’ve somehow turned them on by accident and can’t figure out how to get rid of them. Don't worry, it's not as complicated as it seems.
Posted By Rick Marshall
shang chi movie director marvel comics
Movies & TV

Marvel finds a director for its movie about Shang-Chi, the Master of Kung Fu

Destin Daniel Cretton, director of Short Term 12 and The Glass Castle, will direct Marvel Studios' upcoming film Shang-Chi, featuring the publisher's popular Master of Kung Fu character. It's the first to feature an Asian lead character.
Posted By Rick Marshall
everything you need to know about 4k ultra hd content guide netflix
Home Theater

Stop wasting time browsing and start watching good shows with Netflix Roulette

For years, educated viewers have been using Netflix Roulette to broaden their horizons. The web app can help you find movies and shows you'd never think to watch! What exactly is it, though, and how do you use it? We explain it all.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Movies & TV

No TV? No problem. Here's how to watch the Final Four online

Whether you want to watch the Big Dance on your phone or on your smart TV, we have the lowdown on the ways to watch all the March Madness you can handle. Grab your foam finger and some nachos.
Posted By Will Nicol, Nick Hastings
Aston Martin Rapide E prototype
Cars

James Bond may ditch his V12 Aston Martin for electric power, report says

James Bond may take the wheel of an electric car in the next 007 movie, reports British newspaper The Sun. The car in question would be the Aston Martin Rapide E, the British automaker's first all-electric model.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
avengers endgame trailer marvel cinematic universe poster 3 2 crop
Movies & TV

Marvel’s new Avengers: Endgame trailer brings the past and future MCU together

Captain Marvel joins the remaining Avengers in Marvel Studios' new trailer for Avengers: Endgame, the sequel to 2018's blockbuster film Avengers: Infinity War. Avengers: Endgame hits theaters in April.
Posted By Rick Marshall
facebook watch party live tv test on full devices copy
Social Media

Facebook may soon let you watch live TV with friends in Watch Party

Facebook Watch Party is designed to allow friends to watch together, even when they can't be in the same physical space. Now, that feature could be expanding to include live TV. Facebook announced a test of the feature, starting with live…
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
disney plus streaming service news logo
Movies & TV

Disney Plus: Here’s what we know so far about the upcoming streaming service

Disney is bringing the full weight of its massive content library to its own streaming service in 2019. How will Disney Plus compare to Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime? Here's what we know so far.
Posted By Rick Marshall
netflix tips tricks tv head
Movies & TV

Did I really watch that? Here's how to delete your Netflix viewing history

Everybody has some skeletons in their streaming closet, but you don't have to live with them if you don't want to. Learning how to delete your Netflix viewing history is easy, and we're here to help.
Posted By Rick Marshall
the sopranos prequel news ray liotta in shades of blue
Movies & TV

Sopranos prequel movie The Many Saints of Newark now has a release date

The Sopranos prequel movie The Many Saints of Newark will star James Gandolfini's son Michael as teenage Tony Soprano, while Goodfellas star Ray Liotta will return to his mob movie roots in an unspecified role.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Avengers Infinity War
Movies & TV

Avengers: Endgame: Everything we know about the Infinity War sequel

The events of Avengers: Infinity War changed the Marvel Cinematic Universe in some big ways and left fans wondering how its heroes can possibly recover. Here's everything we know about Avengers: Endgame, the sequel to Infinity War.
Posted By Rick Marshall
game of thrones season 8 news cast rumors 01
Movies & TV

Game of Thrones season 8 was promised to be massive. Now we have the numbers

The six episodes that will bring Game of Thrones to an end in season 8 will last anywhere from 54 minutes to 82 minutes, according to information released by HBO about the running times and air dates for the show's final season.
Posted By Rick Marshall