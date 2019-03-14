Digital Trends
Marvel's new Avengers: Endgame trailer brings the past and future MCU together

Rick Marshall
Marvel Studios probably doesn’t need to do much to keep anticipation high for Avengers: Endgame, the follow-up to last year’s climactic crossover event Avengers: Infinity War, but that hasn’t stopped the studio from releasing a new trailer for the film.

Previous trailers have offered a glimpse of the universe in the aftermath of Infinity War, with half the population turned to dust and the other half struggling to come to terms with Thanos’ actions. This time around, however, the preview of Endgame takes a somber look at what brought many of Marvel’s heroes to this point — and how suddenly their allies, friends, and love interests were ripped from them.

While this Avengers: Endgame trailer devotes quite a bit of time to rehashing the past, it also features some fresh footage from the upcoming film — including an early encounter between Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth). The aforementioned encounter can be seen at the end of the trailer after the film’s logo is shown, in what feels like another nod to Marvel Studios’ tradition of saving some memorable moments for everyone who sticks around after the credits.

Directed by Infinity War filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo, Avengers: Endgame is also confirmed to bring back Marvel franchise actors Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hiddleston, Anthony Mackie, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olson, Jeremy Renner, Chadwick Boseman, Sebastian Stan, Don Cheadle, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Pom Klementieff, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Sean Gunn, Tom Holland, Paul Rudd, Jon Favreau, Karen Gillan, Gwyneth Paltrow, Evangeline Lilly, and Josh Brolin. Samuel L. Jackson is also expected to return as Nick Fury, who managed to send an emergency call to Captain Marvel before disappearing himself.

Avengers: Infinity War finished 2018 as the highest-grossing movie of the year worldwide, with more than $2 billion in ticket sales, and the second highest-grossing movie of the year in U.S. theaters (after Black Panther) with $678.8 million domestically. Early projections have Endgame beating both of those marks, and vying to become one of the highest-grossing movies of all time both in U.S. theaters and worldwide.

Avengers: Endgame is scheduled to hit theaters April 26.

