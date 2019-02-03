Marvel’s ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Super Bowl trailer unites the survivors

Share

Anticipation remains high for Avengers: Endgame, the sequel to Avengers: Infinity War, and Marvel Studios continued to tease fans with a brief trailer that debuted during Super Bowl LIII.

The Avengers: Endgame Super Bowl spot aired during the early moments of the NFL championship game, and featured many of the key characters who survived the cataclysmic events of Infinity War, which (Spoiler alert!) halved the population of the universe and left the fates of many popular heroes and villains in limbo.

Directed once again by Marvel veterans Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Endgame unfolds in the aftermath of Thanos’ invasion of Earth and acquisition of the Infinity Stones, the powerful gems that give him the ability to control time, space, and other aspects of reality. With many of their allies and teammates gone, the remaining heroes of Marvel’s cinematic universe must unite to reverse Thanos’ destructive plans.

Appearing prominently in the new trailer are Captain America (Chris Evans), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), War Machine (Don Cheadle), Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner). Nebula (Karen Gillan) and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) also make appearances in the trailer.

"Some people move on. But not us." Watch the brand new Marvel Studios' #AvengersEndgame spot that aired during the Big Game. See the film in theaters April 26. pic.twitter.com/5ZJE9cHHK9 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) February 3, 2019

The impending return of many of the characters crumbled to dust in Infinity War isn’t exactly big news, given that many of those heroes (and villains) have already been confirmed to appear in upcoming Marvel movies — but how they’ll end up back on the MCU’s active roster remains a closely guarded secret (to put it mildly). The first trailer for Avengers: Endgame premiered in December 2018.

Also confirmed to appear in Endgame is a long list of Marvel movie regulars, including Tom Hiddleston, Anthony Mackie, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Chadwick Boseman, Sebastian Stan, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Pom Klementieff, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Sean Gunn, Tom Holland, Jon Favreau, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Evangeline Lilly. Brie Larson will also reprise her role as Captain Marvel from her character’s upcoming solo feature, and Josh Brolin will return as Thanos.

The next Marvel Studio movie to hit theaters will be Captain Marvel, which premieres March 8. Larson’s character is expected to play a key role in Endgame after receiving a call from Nick Fury (Samuel Jackson) and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) in a post-credits scene in Infinity War.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters April 26.