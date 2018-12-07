Share

After months of rumors regarding the launch date for the Avengers 4 trailer, the preview has finally arrived — and it reveals the film’s official title, too. The sequel to Avengers: Infinity War will be Avengers: Endgame, and given the events of Infinity War, it shouldn’t be a surprise that it has the darkest trailer any Marvel movie has offered up so far.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Endgame picks up in the cataclysmic fallout of Infinity War, which saw the powerful villain Thanos eliminate half of the living creatures in the universe with a snap of his fingers — including many of the heroes, villains, and supporting characters in Marvel’s cinematic universe. The trailer offers a peek at what some of the surviving characters have been up to in the aftermath of Thanos’ victory, and it certainly doesn’t look good for some of them.

Already one of the most-anticipated movies of 2019 thanks to Infinity War concluding with one of the greatest cliffhangers of all time, Endgame is expected to feature a long list of characters from every corner of the MCU, but exactly who will be standing when the credits roll remains a mystery. Appearing in the trailer are Chris Evans as Captain America, Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, and Paul Rudd as Ant-Man (who was absent from Infinity War for reasons made clear in Ant-Man and the Wasp). The fate of Iron Man in particular appears to be the most uncertain, as the Endgame trailer has him floating in space, hopelessly lost and running out of food, air, and oxygen as he records a final message for Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow).

Captain Marvel, the superhero hinted at in a mid-credits sequence in Infinity War, will be featured in a solo movie starring Brie Larson in March 2019 and is also expected to play a role in the events of Endgame.

Avengers: Infinity War hit theaters in April 2018 and went on to become the first superhero movie to earn more than $2 billion worldwide, and eventually became the highest-grossing movie of 2018, and the fourth-highest-grossing film of all time.

Avengers: Endgame is scheduled to premiere in theaters May 3, 2019.