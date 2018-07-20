Digital Trends
Movies & TV

‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ director James Gunn fired for offensive tweets

Rick Marshall
By
James Gunn 'Guardians' spinoff

Marvel Studios will need to find a new director for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 after Disney terminated its involvement with director James Gunn due to offensive tweets the filmmaker posted years ago.

The tweets were unearthed by people critical of Gunn’s political beliefs and his opposition to President Donald Trump, according to Fox News. In the tweets, which were posted between 2008 and 2012, Gunn joked about pedophilia and rape. The tweets were eventually deleted.

The tweets were picked up by progressively larger right-wing media outlets before hitting the mainstream news cycle, leading Disney to issue a statement Friday, July 20, announcing the termination of the studio’s relationship with Gunn. The announcement was made on the same day Gunn was expected to appear at Comic-Con International in San Diego to promote an upcoming film for Sony Pictures. Deadline reports that Gunn won’t be appearing at the convention.

“The offensive attitudes and statements discovered on James’ Twitter feed are indefensible and inconsistent with our studio’s values, and we have severed our business relationship with him,” Alan Horn, Walt Disney Studios chairman, said in a statement.

Prior to Disney issuing its statement, Gunn responded to the uproar on Twitter in a series of tweets that acknowledged his provocateur past and the evolution of both his humor and his relationship with himself.

“It’s not to say I’m better, but I am very, very different than I was a few years ago; today I try to root my work in love and connection and less in anger. My days saying something just because it’s shocking and trying to get a reaction are over,” wrote Gunn.

It’s unknown at this point how Disney and Marvel plan to proceed with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which was scheduled to be written and directed by Gunn and released in 2020.

Gunn directed the first two films in the series, co-writing the original film before flying solo on the sequel’s script. The two-film series — which stood out from previous Marvel movies due to Gunn’s humor and vision influenced by quirky indie cinema — is one of the most successful franchises in Marvel’s cinematic universe, earning $722.9 million collectively in U.S. theaters and $1.63 billion worldwide.

All of Gunn’s offending tweets were made prior to filming Guardians of the Galaxy, and were brought back into the spotlight by pundits who encouraged their followers to contact Disney to complain about the tweets.

Disney’s decision follows the studio’s highly publicized separation from comedian and actress Roseanne Barr in May after the Roseanne star targeted former government official Valerie Jarrett in a series of offensive tweets.  The studio severed its relationship with Barr and canceled the Roseanne revival series, eventually recasting the show without her.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best TVs you can buy in 2018
marvel venom movie release date trailer cast news rumors tom hardy crop
Movies & TV

Comic-Con brings 'Aquaman' and 'Glass' teasers, plus a 'Nightflyers' trailer

Comic-Con always means the premiere of some of the biggest movie trailers and television previews of the year. From Aquaman and Venom to Star Trek: Discovery and The Walking Dead, here is what we're most excited about this year.
Posted By Rick Marshall
between the streams
Podcasts

Comic-Con 2018 preview, Shark Week turns 30, 'Stranger Things' season 3

This week on Between the Streams, we're giving you the low-down on Comic-Con International 2018 in San Diego. We'll also be serving up plenty more, from Shark Week's 30th to the latest on Stranger Things season 3, so tune in live at 12 p.m…
Posted By Ryan Waniata
hbo cinemax come to playstation vue now on ps4 ps3 1
Home Theater

PlayStation Vue: The master guide to Sony’s internet TV service

PlayStation Vue is Sony's answer to live TV without the need for a cable or satellite TV subscription. To help you understand the service, its plans, and numerous features, we've created this handy guide.
Posted By Kris Wouk, Ryan Waniata
titans tv trailer news cast robin
Movies & TV

Robin goes gritty in first trailer for DC’s ‘Titans’ streaming series

DC Entertainment released the first trailer for Titans, the new live-action television series based on the teenage superhero team The Teen Titans, which will debut on streaming video platform DC Universe later this year.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Amazon Fire TV Cube
Home Theater

From the Roku Ultra to the Fire TV Cube, these are the best streaming devices

There are more options for media streamers than ever, so it’s more difficult to pick the best option. But that’s why we're here. Our curated list of the best streaming devices will get you online in no time.
Posted By Parker Hall, Ryan Waniata
dish network versus directv version 1438534826 cable options
Home Theater

Dish Network or DirecTV: Which is the better choice for you?

So, you’ve chosen to go with a satellite television provider. Check out our quick rundown of what both Dish Network and DirecTV offer in terms of content, hardware, and pricing, and why you might choose them over streaming services.
Posted By Kris Wouk
Marvel Iron Fist review
Movies & TV

‘Iron Fist’ season 2 premiere date and teaser trailer revealed at Comic-Con

The first teaser trailer for Iron Fist season 2 reveals that Finn Jones will return to Netflix as Marvel Comics' popular kung fu superhero Danny Rand in September, and offers a peek at what's to come for the show.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Movies & TV

First photos from 'Star Trek: Discovery' season 2 debut during Comic-Con

The crew of the U.S.S. Discovery will return for more adventures on CBS All Access in the near future. Here's everything we know about Star Trek: Discovery season 2, from the cast and themes to the season premiere.
Posted By Rick Marshall