Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman dead at 43

By

Chadwick Boseman, the Marvel star who played the titular superhero in Black Panther and had starring roles in Da 5 Bloods and 42, died Friday of cancer.

He was 43.

Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016, according to a family statement. He had not made his diagnosis public.

His family said several of Boseman’s latest roles were filmed “between countless surgeries and chemotherapy” as the cancer progressed and that he was a “true fighter” who “persevered through it all.”

“It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther,” his family said.

Boseman first made his appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2016′s Captain America: Civil War. He later starred in the blockbuster Black Panther, which became a cultural phenomenon and inspired fans with its iconic “Wakanda Forever” salute. The film raked in over $1 billion at the box office, and was lauded for its largely Black cast and production team.

The hero served as an inspiration for countless fans. But Boseman himself didn’t shy away from activism as well. He was an outspoken supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement and for civil rights and racial equality.

Boseman’s career began on television but his breakthrough role came in the 2013 biopic 42 when he played trailblazing baseball legend Jackie Robinson. In 2014, he played James Brown in the biopic Get on Up. But his rise to superstardom was fueled by his role as Black Panther in Captain America: Civil War.

In addition to his hero’s titular film, Boseman also starred among Marvel’s cast of heroes in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. He was due to return in the starring role for Black Panther 2.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Marvel Studios said: “Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman’s family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest in Peace.”

His death shocked the entertainment world Friday, with co-stars and celebrities posting tributes to the late actor.

