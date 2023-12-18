5 best Christmas movies on Disney+ you should watch

Disney+ may have developed a reputation for being the mothership for all things MCU and Star Wars, but the streamer is home to so much more. Most notably, it’s filled with classic Disney movies and TV shows, as well as hit films throughout the years that were released by Disney and 20th Century Fox (which Disney now owns). Its library has also amassed a good amount of holiday content, so on top of being filled with superheroes and spaceships, Disney+ is also a go-to for anyone who loves the Christmas season.

Spanning everything from box office hits to Disney Channel Original Movies, the streaming service has a good mix of content, offering up a hefty dose of Christmas cheer for viewers of all ages. It’s no secret that holiday movies have become an iconic part of Christmastime, and watching them has become a perennial tradition for many people worldwide. So sit back, put on your favorite ugly Christmas sweater, grab a hot cocoa, and check out some of the best holiday movies on Disney+.

Home Alone (1990)

Everyone has probably already seen Home Alone, but it’s just so damn iconic that it’s worthy of a rewatch every year. In the movie, Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) is accidentally left behind as his family travels to France for Christmas. Even worse, two local criminals have been eyeing his house as their next target. But the movie’s real strength lies in its more subtle moments.

Home Alone is loaded with memorable moments, from Kevin being handed Tic Tacs by Santa to his first experience with aftershave and even his fear of the basement (which is something so many of us remember as kids). Every scene in the movie felt so real and pure that, despite its often cartoonish violence, Home Alone still had tons of heart and warmth. Every Home Alone sequel, including the Disney+ original Home Sweet Home Alone, is also available on Disney+.

The Ultimate Christmas Present (2000)

The Ultimate Christmas Present is one of the most criminally underrated Disney Channel Original Movies. In the film, a naughty young girl discovers that Santa lives in a shed in the mountains surrounding Los Angeles. (Why? Who knows.) While snooping on Santa, they discover he’s made a weather machine and decide to steal it and make it snow in Southern California. Before long, the city is blanketed under an intense blizzard that shuts down the entire Southland.

The film had a hodgepodge of actors who had absolutely no business being in a movie together. Disney darling Brenda Song starred alongside everyone from Spencer Breslin to former NBA player John Salley and even Hallie Todd (aka Lizzie McGuire’s mom). But you know what, this ragtag bunch clicked perfectly, and the movie is an absolute blizzard of holiday mischief and hilarious absurdity.

Lego Star Wars Holiday Special (2020)

Disney+’s Lego specials are totally underappreciated and deserve way more attention than they get. If you want some slapstick comedy combined with a bit of witty meta-humor, you’ll love Disney’s Lego specials. In the Star Wars holiday special, Rey journeys through the past on Life Day and encounters all the best moments from the original trilogy.

Complete with ugly Christmas sweaters, gift-giving, and Death Star II, the holiday special is a great mix of nostalgia, holiday spirit, and humor. It also brought together a bunch of characters from different times in the franchise, with Darth Vader, Rey, Finn, Baby Yoda (Grogu), and Emperor Palpatine all together for the first time.

The Santa Clause (1994)

Another quintessential Christmas film is The Santa Clause. In the movie, a divorced father accidentally kills Santa (whoopsies!) and is then forced to take his place and become the new Kris Kringle. Watching Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) become Santa is an absolute blast. As his belly and bread grow bigger, those around him become more and more concerned.

If we as viewers didn’t know Scott was becoming Santa, the transition would be incredibly disturbing – and that dichotomy is part of what makes it all so humorous. Plus, with lovable supporting characters like Bernard the Elf and iconic moments like the elf squad breaking Santa out of jail, The Santa Clause remains one of the most unique Christmas films to date. Both Santa Clause sequels are also streaming on Disney+, as well as the sequel series The Santa Clauses.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (2022)

It just wouldn’t be Disney without the inclusion of something Marvel, and luckily for both Marvel fans and holiday lovers, Disney+ has you covered. In The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, Mantis and Drax learn about the Earth holiday Christmas and decide they will give Peter the ultimate Christmas present. So, like any good friend would, they go to Earth and kidnap Kevin Bacon (who plays himself) and offer him to Peter as a present.

Keeping with Guardians‘ theme of rock-centric soundtracks, the holiday special is loaded with great Christmas music like Christmastime by The Smashing Pumpkins and Christmas Wrapping by The Waitresses, among others. In the finale, Kevin Bacon even sings a Christmas song. If you want a rocked-up take on a holiday special, this one’s for you.

