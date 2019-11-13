Disney+ already has more than 10 million subscribers since launch

Disney+ may have launched with a few technical hiccups, but the Walt Disney Company said that its new streaming service had seen 10 million sign-ups since its launch on Tuesday.

CNBC reports that Disney announced the official sign-up number on Wednesday. The 10 million figure only counts subscribers who signed up since the November 12 launch date. This figure does include both paying and non-paying subscribers since Disney is offering a free seven-day trial for the streaming service.

The service launched on Tuesday in the U.S., Canada, and the Netherlands with more than 600 TV shows and movies.

Despite the impressive sign-up numbers, the much-anticipated streaming service debuted with a few glitches. Subscribers reported an error message that says “unable to connect” when trying to open the service early Tuesday, just hours after the streaming service went live. Other users are unable to see the Disney+ app in Apple’s App Store.

Subscribers in Puerto Rico were also surprised to learn that despite being a U.S. territory, the country wouldn’t get Disney+ until November 19. Along with Puerto Rico, Australia, and New Zealand will also get Disney+ access on November 19.

Many early polls were released about Disney+ subscriber data, but the 10 million figure is the only number the Walt Disney Co. has put out. Aside from the 10 million that have signed up since launch, data from Jumpshot that tracked Disney+ resales from August 25 to October 14 revealed that more than 1 million people in the U.S. were tracked on the Disney+ sign-up page and made a purchase through the site.

A projection made by Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne in June was that Disney+ could have 13 million subscribers by the end of 2020, and it’s looking like Disney could reach that number and then some.

In comparison, Netflix, which is the most popular streaming service, currently has more than 60 million paid subscribers in the U.S., according to its 2019 third-quarter report. The Disney-owned Hulu has claimed more than 28 million subscribers.

Digital Trends reached out to Disney to comment on the 10 million figure, as well as if they had an estimate on total subscriber numbers so far, and we’ll update this story if we hear back.

