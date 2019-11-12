Home Theater

Disney+ problems: Demand crashes service just hours after debut

By

On the much-anticipated debut day of the Disney+ streaming service, many subscribers are experiencing glitches and are unable to properly connect to the platform. 

Many subscribers are reporting an error message that says “unable to connect” when trying to open the service. Other users are unable to see the Disney+ app in Apple’s App Store. Users first started reporting the issues early Tuesday morning, just hours into the streaming service going live. 

Other users are complaining that the streaming service, which debuted Tuesday, November 12, won’t be available in their area until next week — namely Puerto Rico. Even though Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory, anxious subscribers were disappointed to find that the service won’t be available to them until Tuesday, November 19. 

According to Downdetector, as of 6 a.m. PT on Tuesday, November 12, there were over 8,400 reports of issues. The most reported problems on Downdetector are video streaming issues. Based on the live outage map, the technical errors are affecting U.S. subscribers, as well as subscribers in the Netherlands. 

A Disney spokesperson told Digital Trends that “the consumer demand for Disney+ has exceeded our highest expectations. While we are pleased by this incredible response, we are aware of the current user issues and are working to swiftly resolve them. We appreciate your patience.”

So far, there are reports that Disney+ already has more than a million subscribers. In June, Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne projected that Disney+ could have 13 million subscribers by the end of 2020. 

Even though subscribers will have to wait for Star Wars: The Force Awakens to appear on Disney+ due to licensing issues, the streaming service debuted with an extensive list of over 600 movies and TV shows. Classics like 101 Dalmatians, Cinderella, and Mary Poppins, as well as Disney Channel shows like Even Stevens, Kim Possible, and Lizzie McGuire, are available to watch … once the technical issues are fixed. 

Some subscribers were able to watch the much-awaited series The Mandalorian before the glitches began this morning. Other new content created for the streaming service include High School Musical: The Series, a Lizzie McGuire revival starring a grown-up Hillary Duff, a short-form Muppets series, and reality programming such as The World According to Jeff Goldblum.

Editors' Recommendations

Disney+: Everything we know about the new streaming service

Netflix vs. Disney+

The Simpsons on Disney+

Never mind. Disney+ will have almost all the Marvel movies at launch too

Iron Man/Tony Stark

Disney+ will run an ad at launch, but it won’t interrupt your movies

disney plus verizon deal in this photo illustration the logo is seen

The best 4K TV deals for November 2019: Samsung, LG, Vizio, and more

Samsung 2019 Q90

How to program an RCA universal remote

how to program an rca universal remote remotes getty

Best Walmart Black Friday 4K TV Deals 2019: A look at the best offers

The best Black Friday deals on Alexa, Echo, Fire TV, and other Amazon devices