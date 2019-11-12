Disney+ problems: Demand crashes service just hours after debut

On the much-anticipated debut day of the Disney+ streaming service, many subscribers are experiencing glitches and are unable to properly connect to the platform.

Many subscribers are reporting an error message that says “unable to connect” when trying to open the service. Other users are unable to see the Disney+ app in Apple’s App Store. Users first started reporting the issues early Tuesday morning, just hours into the streaming service going live.

So excited. But now it's already down. Wish they would've let us download and login to a "coming soon" or countdown screen over the past 3 months or so. pic.twitter.com/UQZatE0x91 — Angie Brekken (@DandyWisher) November 12, 2019

I think the 7 day free trial should be extended to 14 days seeing as most of the trial period is going to be crashing and server down and unable to connect. Hindsight is 20/20 — Gigi (@geekgurlX) November 12, 2019

Other users are complaining that the streaming service, which debuted Tuesday, November 12, won’t be available in their area until next week — namely Puerto Rico. Even though Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory, anxious subscribers were disappointed to find that the service won’t be available to them until Tuesday, November 19.

Care to explain @disneyplus @Disney @DisneyD23. This is showing on every Puerto Rico user that follows the link to subscrine to the service. pic.twitter.com/s2SZ7ViyJP — Ken☪ (@kenstyles17) November 12, 2019

honestly i'm dissapointed, they lied about Puerto Rico getting the service today, instead last minute i heard that they decided that PR will get it next monday ???? *hopefully* — ???????????????? ???? (@mariekings) November 12, 2019

Is not working for #PuertoRico whom is US Territory since 1898 & US Citizens since 1917 ???? Actually, I’m having problems with all apps related to @Disney for the first time with the same problems ???? I’m very disappointed pic.twitter.com/WAC2AAckcs — El Rome Dude (@ElRomeDude) November 12, 2019

According to Downdetector, as of 6 a.m. PT on Tuesday, November 12, there were over 8,400 reports of issues. The most reported problems on Downdetector are video streaming issues. Based on the live outage map, the technical errors are affecting U.S. subscribers, as well as subscribers in the Netherlands.

A Disney spokesperson told Digital Trends that “the consumer demand for Disney+ has exceeded our highest expectations. While we are pleased by this incredible response, we are aware of the current user issues and are working to swiftly resolve them. We appreciate your patience.”

So far, there are reports that Disney+ already has more than a million subscribers. In June, Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne projected that Disney+ could have 13 million subscribers by the end of 2020.

Even though subscribers will have to wait for Star Wars: The Force Awakens to appear on Disney+ due to licensing issues, the streaming service debuted with an extensive list of over 600 movies and TV shows. Classics like 101 Dalmatians, Cinderella, and Mary Poppins, as well as Disney Channel shows like Even Stevens, Kim Possible, and Lizzie McGuire, are available to watch … once the technical issues are fixed.

Some subscribers were able to watch the much-awaited series The Mandalorian before the glitches began this morning. Other new content created for the streaming service include High School Musical: The Series, a Lizzie McGuire revival starring a grown-up Hillary Duff, a short-form Muppets series, and reality programming such as The World According to Jeff Goldblum.

