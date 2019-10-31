Even though Disney+ doesn’t launch until November 12, it reportedly already has more than a million subscribers.

TechCrunch reports that new data from Jumpshot, a firm that gathers data from online consumers, reveals that more than 1 million people were tracked on the Disney+ sign-up page and made a purchase through the site. The data was only collected in the U.S. and tracked presales from August 25 to October 14.

Jumpshot’s data also reveals the subscriber base that Disney+ has collected so far. According to the firm, 31% of Disney+ subscribers also subscribe to at least one other streaming platform: 19.4% of themhave Amazon Prime, 18.5% use Netflix, and 9.1% subscribe to Hulu.

It’s not exactly a surprise that Disney+ is already popular, due to Disney’s popularity as a whole, as well as the full range of favorite TV shows and movie that are included in the streaming service. In June, Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne projected that Disney+ could have 13 million subscribers by the end of 2020.

Disney+ is expected to get even more subscribers from a new partnership with Verizon that was announced on October 22. The partnership allows all new and existing Verizon Wireless customers on unlimited data plans to receive a year of Disney+ at no extra cost. Roughly half of Verizon’s existing 100 million wireless customers are eligible for the deal.

The streaming service will debut at $7 a month, starting with more than 600 TV shows and movies, including films from the Star Wars franchise and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, National Geographic content, classic Disney movies, and new original material created just for Disney+.

Subscribers can expect new series like The Mandalorian, High School Musical: The Series, a Lizzie McGuire revival starring an adult Hillary Duff, a short-form Muppets series, and reality programming such as The World According to Jeff Goldblum.

Earlier this month, Disney CEO Bob Iger said that he wasn’t worried about competitors like the upcomingApple TV+.

“We’re very, very different than any other service that’s out there,” Iger told CNBC’s The Exchange.

Digital Trends reached out to Disney to comment on their subscriber numbers, and we will update this story once we hear back.

Editors' Recommendations