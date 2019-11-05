Disney+ and ESPN+ subscribers will have to see some ads in order for Disney to buy back the rights to some of its TV shows and movies.

The Verge reports that Disney+ will implement static display ads into the login page when the streaming service debuts on November 12. The ads will reportedly prompt subscribers to sign up for the premium cable network Starz. Disney will run the ads on its streaming service and ESPN+ to gain rights back to its films, most notably Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Disney signed over licensing to its content to Netflix and Starz before it ever decided to create its own streaming service. Movies from Marvel, Lucasfilm, and Pixar were reportedly licensed out in earlier agreements.

The company is still trying to buy back the rights to Star Wars: The Force Awakens. In August, Disney said that the popular film would not yet be available to stream when Disney+ launches.

Disney+ will launch at $7 a month, and although the ads will not disrupt the shows or movies being watched, customers usually expect no ads when paying for a subscription service.

So far, there are reports that Disney+ already has more than a million subscribers. In June, Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne projected that Disney+ could have 13 million subscribers by the end of 2020.

Disney+ is expected to get even more subscribers from a new partnership with Verizon that was announced on October 22. The partnership allows all new and existing Verizon Wireless customers on unlimited data plans to receive a year of Disney+ at no extra cost. Roughly half of Verizon’s existing 100 million wireless customers are eligible for the deal.

Even though subscribers will have to wait for Star Wars: The Force Awakens to appear on Disney+, the streaming service is debuting with an extensive list of movies and TV shows. Classics like 101 Dalmatians, Cinderella, and Mary Poppins, to Disney Channel shows like Even Stevens, Kim Possible, and Lizzie McGuire will be available when Disney+ launches.

Digital Trends reached out to Disney to comment on the addition of the ads, and we’ll update this story when we hear back.

