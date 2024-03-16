 Skip to main content
Don’t let these 3 March hidden streaming movie gems fly under your radar

David Caballero
By
Four people stand around in Sky Captain.
Image via Paramount Pictures

We’re midway through March, which can only mean one thing: Spring is coming! Say goodbye to winter and hello to the blossoming of flowers, new beginnings, and surely more heat than any human should ever withstand. And while March has several hotly anticipated movies, the heat might be so intense that you might not want to leave your home often—or ever, really.

So, if you’re staying in and looking for something to watch, look no further than these three underrated movies you can find on streaming. Why watch La La Land for the umpteenth time when you can try something new for a change? These underappreciated gems might’ve flown under the radar when they came out, but that doesn’t mean they should remain in obscurity forever. So grab a cool glass of iced tea, kick back your feet, and enjoy these underappreciated movie gems.

The Opposite of Sex (1998)

Christina Ricci as Deedee Truitt smoking at a funeral in the film The Opposite of Sex.
Image via Sony Pictures Classics

If you’re in the mood for a truly black comedy, look no further than Don Roos’ 1998 gem The Opposite of Sex. A never-better Christina Ricci stars as Dedee Truitt, a wicked, manipulative, opportunistic, selfish, and quasi-misanthropic pregnant 16-year-old who arrives at her half-brother Bill’s home after running away from her mother. Soon, Dedee inserts herself into Bill’s life, causing trouble for everyone around.

In its own problematic yet refreshing way, The Opposite of Sex is a subversive and pioneering film about sexual fluidity and experimentation. In Dedee, Roos and Ricci create a modern anti-heroine for the ages, a provocative and disruptive figure who is unsympathetic yet never unlikable. It’s a fascinating and inflammatory creation courtesy of an actress who never quite reached her full potential. Ricci is aided by an incredible supporting cast, including a scene-stealing Lisa Kudrow as Bill’s friend, Lucia. It’s not an overstatement to say both Ricci and Kudrow were robbed of Oscar nominations—and considering who actually won in ’99, the Academy’s snubs become all the more egregious.

The Opposite of Sex is available to rent or purchase on Amazon and other digital vendors.

The Truth About Cats & Dogs (1996)

Jeneane Garofalo, Uma Thurman, and Ben Chaplin in a poster for the film The Truth About Cats & Dogs.
Image via 20th Century Studios

The year was 1996; Janeane Garofalo and Uma Thurman were still starring in motion pictures, and Ben Chaplin had everything to become the late ’90s hottest leading man. The three joined forces for Heathers‘ director’s romantic comedy The Truth About Cats & Dogs, a modern reinterpretation of the classic tale of Cyrano de Bergerac. The plot follows Abby, a radio show host who, insecure about her looks, asks her attractive neighbor Noelle to pretend to be her and meet the handsome Brian, a young man who called her show.

The premise of The Truth About Cats & Dogs is utterly silly, but that’s why we love it so much. Thurman is charming, and Chaplin is utterly delightful. However, Garofalo’s Abby is irresistible, the kind of sympathetic ’90s heroine you can’t help but root for. The film rises to new heights thanks to this trio of likable actors who make a Herculean effort to sell this absurd yet ultimately winning story, the type that can only exist in the movies. We come to this place for magic, indeed.

The Truth About Cats & Dogs is available to rent or purchase on Amazon and other digital vendors.

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow (2004)

Jude Law and Gwyneth paltrow as Sky Captain and Polly Perkins looking in the same direction in the film Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow.
Image via Paramount Pictures

There are underrated movie gems, and then there’s Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow. A remarkably original and daring sci-fi action-adventure picture and one of the best examples of dieselpunk, Sky Captain reunites Jude Law and Gwyneth Paltrow five years after The Talented Mr. Ripley. Joined by Angelina Jolie, the trio stars in this film about the titular character, a daring and dashing pilot who uses his private air force, the Flying Legion, to fight an attack on New York by deathly robots. Joined by his ex-girlfriend, Polly Perkins, the pair travel to the Himalayas searching for the reclusive scientist behind the attack.

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow is pure, unadulterated sci-fi fun. Bolstered by stunning, groundbreaking, and distinctive visuals, the film effectively transports audiences to a new world full of possibilities, echoing classic themes of war movies while imbuing them with a decidedly futuristic approach. The result is a unique adventure movie overflowing with creativity and visual flair that never asks too much from its audience. Sky Captain is one of the best sci-fi movies you can stream on Max, and you really should. It’s thrilling, occasionally silly, and endlessly entertaining.

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow is available to stream on Max.

