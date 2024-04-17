 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Don’t let these 3 April 2024 hidden streaming movie gems fly under your radar

David Caballero
By
Gwyneth Paltrow and Toni Collette as Emma and Harriett talking in Emma.
Image via Miramax

If you were to ask anyone what the most underrated month in the year is, they’d probably look at you funny and wonder why you’re asking such a question. Once the shock passes, they’d probably reply, “April.” After all, nothing really big happens in April, and when people think of spring, it’s usually March that comes to mind.

Thus, it makes sense that such an underrated month would be perfect for watching equally underrated movies. Movie lovers probably watched a few hidden streaming movie gems in March and every prior month, but April is actually the perfect time to explore and engage with films few might know about. So buckle up and enjoy this selection of hidden streaming movies that will make April more enjoyable.

Recommended Videos

Enchanted April (1991)

The cast of Enchanted April smiling for a photo.
Image via Miramax

A who’s who of British acting royalty stars in the 1991 period comedy-drama Enchanted April. Based on the 1922 novel The Enchanted April, the film follows four women staying at an Italian castle on vacation. Away from society’s pressures and conventions, the four blossom into their own, finding themselves changed by their experience.

Related

Fans of sophisticated, emotional period dramas can do no better than Enchanted April. Miranda Richardson, Josie Lawrence, Polly Walker, and Joan Plowright are the definition of “enchanting,” playing their roles with the dignified and delightful poise one expects from a British period picture. Richardson and Plowright are particularly good, with the latter earning an Oscar nomination for her efforts. Witty, revelatory, and timeless, Enchanted April is among the best and most unfairly underrated period dramedies from the ’90s, and more people should celebrate it every year.

Enchanted April is available to stream on PlutoTV.

Someone Great (2019)

DeWanda Wise, Gina Rodriguez, and Brittany Snow as Erin, Jenny, and Blair sitting on the street and laughing in Someone Great.
Image via Netflix

Gina Rodriguez, DeWanda Wise, and Brittany Snow star in the Netflix romantic comedy Someone Great. The plot centers on Jenny, a young woman about to leave New York City to go to San Francisco after landing her dream job at Rolling Stone. When her longtime boyfriend breaks up with her, she decides to go on one last memorable adventure with her two best friends, Blair and Erin, before leaving.

Someone Great proves a movie doesn’t need to reinvent the formula to be satisfying, entertaining, and memorable. Rodriguez, Wise, and Snow are spectacular together, creating the type of undeniable chemistry that many movies would kill to have. The three actresses are charming enough to elevate the screenplay’s conventions, resulting in a funny, heartwarming, and relatable portrayal of friendship that will stay with the viewer after the credits roll. Someone Great is not a game-changer, but it is a worthy rom-com and one of Netflix’s best original movies.

Someone Great is available to stream on Netflix.

Emma (1996)

Gwyneth Paltrow and Jeremy Northam as Emma Woodhouse and Mr. Knightley kissing at their wedding in 1996's Emma.
Image via Miramax Films

Chances are you know who Emma Woodhouse is: She’s handsome, clever, and rich, with a comfortable home and happy disposition. It’s also likely you might know about her because of the 2020 film adaptation starring the future Furiosa, Anya Taylor-Joy, in the titular role. However, like many other works from Jane Austen, Emma’s story has received several film adaptations, including one in 1996 starring Oscar winner Gwyneth Paltrow as the charming but spoiled protagonist.

1996’s Emma is among the most underappreciated Austen adaptations. Paltrow is at her most vibrant and enchanting, effortlessly blending sweet allure and the kind of prickly, mercurial quality that makes Emma both engaging and somewhat frustrating. Her efforts are perfectly matched by a truly spectacular supporting cast, including Jeremy Northam as Mr. Knightley, future Oscar nominee Toni Collette as Harriet Smith, Alan Cumming as Mr. Elton, and Ewan McGregor as Frank Churchill. Still, this is Paltrow’s show, and she owns every minute on-screen, bringing to life Austen’s most engaging heroine with delightful confidence — the kind that Emma would have if she actually existed.

Emma is available to stream on Paramount+.

Editors' Recommendations

David Caballero
David Caballero
Freelance Writer
David is a Mexican freelance writer with a deep appreciation for words. After three years in the cold world of Marketing…
3 sci-fi movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in April 2024
Three people look up into the sky looking terrified in a scene from Cloverfield.

Sci-fi movies come in all shapes in sizes, from ones that feature monsters to others that boast mind control or aliens. Some are parodies with a hint of humor, others skew more toward horror as well. With the three sci-fi movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in April, you get a bit of everything.

Two of the movies on the list involve J.J. Abrams, and one is co-produced by Steven Spielberg, so you can be confident they’re worth a watch. The third is a remake of a 1975 movie that’s satirical but with a timely message despite being based on a story written more than a half-century ago.
Cloverfield (2008)
Cloverfield (2008) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers

Read more
3 underrated movies on Max you need to watch in April 2024
Pierece Brosnan in The Thomas Crown Affair.

Although most of Max's monthly programming is devoted to endless reality shows, it still has a movie lineup that's worthy of the HBO name that it used to have. The Warner Bros. Pictures catalog is more than enough for almost any cinema lover, but Max has also brought in a few films that are on loan from other studios.

This month's picks for the three underrated movies that you have to watch on Max in April are all from the '90s. And while they captured the attention of moviegoers during their initial release, they've fallen by the wayside in the ensuing decades. Let's change that, shall we?
Ronin (1998)

Read more
3 underrated action movies on Amazon Freevee you should watch in April 2024
Denzel Washington in The Equalizer.

Free is the best price there is, but Amazon Freevee's selection in April is looking a little suspect. The movies may be free, but the selection is awful. This is a big problem with the action movies on Freevee, which are overrun with dreck and more Steven Seagal films than we've ever heard of before.

Hopefully, this is an aberration, and Freevee will add better films at the beginning of May. But for now, the following films are our choices for the three underrated action movies on Amazon Freevee that you have to watch in April. Enjoy them while you can, because we had to really dig to find them on Freevee.
Safe (2012)

Read more