Don’t let these 3 April 2024 hidden streaming movie gems fly under your radar

If you were to ask anyone what the most underrated month in the year is, they’d probably look at you funny and wonder why you’re asking such a question. Once the shock passes, they’d probably reply, “April.” After all, nothing really big happens in April, and when people think of spring, it’s usually March that comes to mind.

Thus, it makes sense that such an underrated month would be perfect for watching equally underrated movies. Movie lovers probably watched a few hidden streaming movie gems in March and every prior month, but April is actually the perfect time to explore and engage with films few might know about. So buckle up and enjoy this selection of hidden streaming movies that will make April more enjoyable.

Enchanted April (1991)

A who’s who of British acting royalty stars in the 1991 period comedy-drama Enchanted April. Based on the 1922 novel The Enchanted April, the film follows four women staying at an Italian castle on vacation. Away from society’s pressures and conventions, the four blossom into their own, finding themselves changed by their experience.

Fans of sophisticated, emotional period dramas can do no better than Enchanted April. Miranda Richardson, Josie Lawrence, Polly Walker, and Joan Plowright are the definition of “enchanting,” playing their roles with the dignified and delightful poise one expects from a British period picture. Richardson and Plowright are particularly good, with the latter earning an Oscar nomination for her efforts. Witty, revelatory, and timeless, Enchanted April is among the best and most unfairly underrated period dramedies from the ’90s, and more people should celebrate it every year.

Enchanted April is available to stream on PlutoTV.

Someone Great (2019)

Gina Rodriguez, DeWanda Wise, and Brittany Snow star in the Netflix romantic comedy Someone Great. The plot centers on Jenny, a young woman about to leave New York City to go to San Francisco after landing her dream job at Rolling Stone. When her longtime boyfriend breaks up with her, she decides to go on one last memorable adventure with her two best friends, Blair and Erin, before leaving.

Someone Great proves a movie doesn’t need to reinvent the formula to be satisfying, entertaining, and memorable. Rodriguez, Wise, and Snow are spectacular together, creating the type of undeniable chemistry that many movies would kill to have. The three actresses are charming enough to elevate the screenplay’s conventions, resulting in a funny, heartwarming, and relatable portrayal of friendship that will stay with the viewer after the credits roll. Someone Great is not a game-changer, but it is a worthy rom-com and one of Netflix’s best original movies.

Someone Great is available to stream on Netflix.

Emma (1996)

Chances are you know who Emma Woodhouse is: She’s handsome, clever, and rich, with a comfortable home and happy disposition. It’s also likely you might know about her because of the 2020 film adaptation starring the future Furiosa, Anya Taylor-Joy, in the titular role. However, like many other works from Jane Austen, Emma’s story has received several film adaptations, including one in 1996 starring Oscar winner Gwyneth Paltrow as the charming but spoiled protagonist.

1996’s Emma is among the most underappreciated Austen adaptations. Paltrow is at her most vibrant and enchanting, effortlessly blending sweet allure and the kind of prickly, mercurial quality that makes Emma both engaging and somewhat frustrating. Her efforts are perfectly matched by a truly spectacular supporting cast, including Jeremy Northam as Mr. Knightley, future Oscar nominee Toni Collette as Harriet Smith, Alan Cumming as Mr. Elton, and Ewan McGregor as Frank Churchill. Still, this is Paltrow’s show, and she owns every minute on-screen, bringing to life Austen’s most engaging heroine with delightful confidence — the kind that Emma would have if she actually existed.

Emma is available to stream on Paramount+.

