Disney’s collectible for fans ‘costs more than a Disney vacation’

Trevor Mogg
By
Disney Legacy Animated Film Collection | Available November 14

Disney is offering diehard fans a pricey collectible as part of its centenary celebrations.

The Disney Legacy Animated Film Collection comprises 100 animated movies from Disney, Walt Disney Animation Studios, and Pixar.

As you’d expect, the movie collection spans the company’s entire feature-film history, beginning with Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs from 1937 and going all the way to 2023’s Elemental. Others include Pinocchio (1940), Bambi (1942), Cinderella (1950), Sleeping Beauty (1959), The Jungle Book (1967), Robin Hood (1973), The Little Mermaid (1989), Beauty and the Beast (1991), The Lion King (1994), Toy Story (1995), Finding Nemo (2003), Wall-E (2008), Winnie the Pooh (2011), and Zootopia (2016).

The collection comes neatly packaged as a three-volume set that unfolds like a storybook. The pages feature an image and description for each of the movies, with the discs held in embedded pockets within the pages.

Buyers who’d prefer to keep the collection in pristine condition can simply use the supplied digital codes to access the movies instead of constantly leafing through the pages.

Also part of the package is a lithograph from Disney’s upcoming feature Wish, a certificate of authenticity, and a crystal Mickey Mouse ears hat engraved with the “Disney 100” logo.

You may be wondering how much you’ll have to fork out for this rare offering. Well, it’s certainly not cheap, with Disney hoping that fans will be willing to hand over $1,500. That works out at $15 per movie, plus some rather swish packaging and a bunch of extras.

Judging by the comments alongside Disney’s promotional video (top) for the collection, the item is getting a mixed reception. “If it included 4Ks I’d purchase this. Hands down,” said one contributor in reference to Blu-ray’s inferior 1080p resolution. Another wrote: “The physical media is great! My problem with this is that there is nothing new offered here,” while someone else lamented the high cost, quipping: “That’s the price of my last Disney vacation.”

The Disney Legacy Animated Film Collection goes on sale on November 14, and preorders begin on September 18 via Walmart.com.

