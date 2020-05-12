  1. Movies & TV

Hamilton is headed to Disney+ more than a year ahead of schedule

By

It must be nice to have Mickey Mouse on your side.

The juggernaut musical Hamilton will be available on Disney+ on Friday, July 3 — nearly a year and a half earlier than originally planned.

Both Disney and the show’s creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda, announced that the recording of the smash-hit Broadway musical would debut on Disney’s streaming service, not in theaters.

“I’m so grateful to Disney and Disney+ for reimagining and moving up our release to July 4th weekend of this year, in light of the world turning upside down,” Miranda said in the announcement. “I’m so grateful to all the fans who asked for this, and I’m so glad that we’re able to make it happen. I’m so proud of this show. I can’t wait for you to see it.”

Disney described the film as “a leap forward in the art of ‘live capture’ which transports its audience into the world of the Broadway show in a uniquely intimate way.”

Hamilton premiered on Broadway in 2015 and broke multiple records, including one for the most Tony nominations, and became a box-office blockbuster. The Wall Street Journal confirmed in 2018 that the stage version with the original cast had been filmed, but it was unclear at the time when it might be released.

In February, The New York Times and Variety both reported that Disney had purchased the “live capture” of the stage performance, and it was originally slated to be released in October 2021.

