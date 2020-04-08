  1. Movies & TV

The Mouse is on a roll.

Within five months of its launch, Disney+ has pulled in 50 million paid subscribers worldwide, the media giant announced Wednesday.

“We’re truly humbled that Disney+ is resonating with millions around the globe,” said Kevin Mayer, Chairman of Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer & International. “Great storytelling inspires and uplifts, and we are in the fortunate position of being able to deliver a vast array of great entertainment rooted in joy and optimism on Disney+.”

In the past two weeks, Disney+ launched in the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, and Switzerland. India was the next to get Disney+ last week, where it is offered in conjunction with the existing Hotstar service.

India pulled in eight million of Disney+’s 50 million paid subscribers, the company said in a statement. The service will expand throughout Western Europe, Japan and all of Latin America later this year.

Disney+ premiered in November as the exclusive streaming service for much of Disney’s massive catalog of movies and TV shows, from Star Wars to Marvel movies to classic animated movies and Pixar. The service also features new content, like the Star Wars TV show The Mandalorian and original movies like Lady and the Tramp.

Last month, Disney released Frozen 2 and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker early on Disney+. If you’re looking to sign up for the service, we have a few tips on what’s worth watching and how to join.

