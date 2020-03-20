Disney+ UK: Last chance to get this unmissable pre-order deal

Time is running out to snap up an annual Disney+ UK subscription for only £50, down a generous £10 from the usual £60, ahead of the streaming service’s launch in the United Kingdom on March 24. That’s because the offer will expire at 11:59 PM GMT on March 23. Take it from us: Offers like this are few and far between, so best take advantage of this one while you can.
Not sure if it’s worth it? We’ve been using Disney+ since it launched in the U.S. back in November and we’re still obsessed with the catalog. In a word, it’s flawless. Where else can you find every episode of The Simpsons aired to date, shelved alongside all the best-loved movies in Walt’s collection — new and old — like Big Hero 6, Guardians of the Galaxy, Iron Man, and Toy Story.
As if that wasn’t enough, Disney created a Star Wars show exclusively for Disney+. It’s called The Mandalorian, it stars a Baby Yoda, and the cast have already started filming a second season. Two other live-action Star Wars shows are also said to be in development, as well as a Home Alone remake. There are rumored to be several other exclusive shows in the works, too.
Walt has struck a deal with Comcast-owned Sky to integrate Disney+ UK on Sky Q boxes at launch, removing the need for a streaming stick. It will join Netflix, which was added in April 2019. Not a Sky Q customer? Disney+ UK will also be available on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android, Chromecast, iPad and iPhone, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and select Smart TVs.
But what if it’s a question of Disney+ UK or Netflix? Well, if you’re a huge fan of Disney as a whole or The Simpsons, or have children, we’d have to side with Disney+. Nothing compares with the endless hours of lighthearted content it has to offer. Even if you can’t afford to hand over £50 in one go, we’d still recommend taking out a monthly subscription at £5.99 per month.
Signed up? Now all that’s left to do is start working through the myriad of on-demand content available when Disney+ UK launches on March 24. Not sure where to begin? We’ve rounded up all the best shows on Disney+ and the best movies on Disney+. Still on the fence? Take a look at our Disney+ review. It (hopefully) has all the answers to your questions.
Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
