Disney+ UK: Don’t miss this incredible pre-order deal

To celebrate the upcoming launch of Disney+ in the UK on March 24, Disney is knocking £10 off the cost of an annual subscription for all customers who register for an account before 11:59 PM GMT on March 23. This sees it on sale for just £50, down from the usual £60. Take it from us: Offers like this are few and far between, so best take advantage of this one while you can.

Not sure if it’s worth it? We’ve been using Disney+ since it launched in the U.S. back in November and we’re still obsessed with the catalog. In a word, it’s flawless. Where else can you find every episode of The Simpsons aired to date, shelved alongside all the best-loved movies in Walt’s collection — new and old — like Big Hero 6, Guardians of the Galaxy, Iron Man, and Toy Story.

As if that wasn’t enough, Disney created a Star Wars show exclusively for Disney+. It’s called The Mandalorian, it stars a Baby Yoda, and the cast have already started filming a second season. Two other live-action Star Wars shows are also said to be in development, as well as a Home Alone remake. There are rumored to be several other exclusive shows in the works, too.

Walt has struck a deal with Sky to integrate Disney+ UK on Sky Q boxes at launch, eliminating the need for a streaming stick. It will join Netflix, which was added back in April 2019. Not a Sky Q customer? Disney+ UK will also be available on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android (TV), Google Chromecast, iOS, and iPadOS, PlayStation 4, Roku OS, Xbox One, and select Smart TVs.

But what if it’s a question of Disney+ UK or Netflix? Well, if you’re a huge Disney or The Simpsons fan, or have children, we’d have to side with Disney+. Nothing compares with the endless hours of lighthearted content it has to offer. Even if you can’t afford to hand over £50 in one go, we’d still recommend taking out a monthly subscription at £5.99 per month.

You won’t be disappointed.

Signed up? Now all that’s left to do is start working through the myriad of on-demand content available when Disney+ UK launches on March 24. Not sure where to begin? We’ve rounded up all the best shows on Disney+ and the best movies on Disney+. Still on the fence? Take a look at our Disney+ review. It (hopefully) has all the answers to your questions.

