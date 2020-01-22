Final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars gets epic trailer for Disney+ premiere

Star Wars fans feeling the pain of not having any new movies or seasons of The Mandalorian on the horizon can take heart: A new season of The Clone Wars is coming soon.

Disney released a new, epic trailer for the acclaimed animated series’ seventh and final season ahead of its premiere on the Disney+ streaming service. Season 7 will debut February 21 on Disney+ kicking off a new, 12-episode story arc that will bring the award-winning show to its long-awaited conclusion.

Set between the events of Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith, The Clone Wars premiered in 2008 and quickly became one of the highest-rated shows on Cartoon Network and earned near-universal praise for its exploration of the eventful period between those two live-action Star Wars films. It was nominated for both Daytime Emmy Awards and Annie Awards during its six-season run, which ended in 2014 when the show was canceled without a proper series finale.

The Clone Wars follows the adventures of Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi as they attempt to navigate the war between the Trade Federation’s Separatists and the Galactic Republic while simultaneously dealing with the re-emergence of the Sith, who are working behind the scenes to manipulate the war to their own ends. Although Anakin and Obi-Wan feature prominently in the series — as well as Yoda and other popular characters from the films — the show primarily focuses on the experiences of Ahsoka Tano, Anakin’s padawan, who is training to become a Jedi during this turbulent time.

The trailer for the season 7 of The Clone Wars showcases Ahsoka’s struggle to reconcile the lessons she learned during her Jedi training with the war’s effects on the Jedi Order, and also teases a showdown between Ahsoka and Darth Maul, the former Sith Lord who was presumed dead after the events of Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace, but lived to become a key figure in the events of The Clone Wars. With the first season of The Mandalorian featuring multiple references to the events of The Clone Wars, it’s likely that the show’s final season could draw both series’ stories closer together.

Dave Filoni, who served as the supervising director on The Clone Wars during its original run and also directed two episodes of The Mandalorian (including the series premiere), will reprise his role behind the camera for The Clone Wars‘ final season.

Season 7 of Star Wars: The Clone Wars premieres February 21 on Disney+. All six prior seasons of The Clone Wars, as well as the feature-length animated movie based on the series, are currently available on Disney+.

Editors' Recommendations