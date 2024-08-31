 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment

3 great Disney+ movies to watch on Labor Day weekend

By
The poster for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story featuring a collage of the main cast and the Death Star looming in the background.
Lucasfilm, Disney

With the long Labor Day weekend ahead, Disney+ will be an excellent platform to enjoy some movie nights. The streaming service has a diverse film catalog, spanning genres from fantasy to sci-fi and superhero to comedy. Disney is undoubtedly best known for its kid-friendly content across live-action and animation, but it has content for grown-ups, too. 

While there are plenty of timeless hits in that department for some wholesome family evenings, it’s the popular franchises like the MCU and Star Wars that most subscribers keep watching again and again. For the relaxing Labor Day weekend, these Disney+ picks include Lucasfilm’s two best franchises and some more Marvel and mutant-themed adventures to chase after Deadpool & Wolverine.

Recommended Videos

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)

Jyn Erso in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.
Lucasfilm, Disney

The Acolyte’s cancellation seriously dampened the mood in the Star Wars department. Still, fans can enjoy the climax the critically acclaimed Andor is building toward. Gareth EdwardsRogue One: A Star Wars Story is easily the best Disney-era Star Wars movie, shining a spotlight on the galaxy’s unsung heroes. The story focuses on Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) as she grows from a cynical renegade to one of the key figures in the Rebel Alliance destroying the first Death Star. 

Alongside Diego Luna’s hardened Cassian Andor, they form a group of Rebels to steal the plans of the deadly superweapon. One of the franchise’s greatest strengths is the ability to explore different subgenres. And despite the franchise’s title, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story gives the galaxy far, far away an epic war flavor unlike any other installment. Beyond the gritty atmosphere, it still conveys a powerful message of hope in the face of tyranny.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and the first season of Andor are available to stream now on Disney+, with season 2 of the latter streaming in 2025.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

Indiana Jones and his father in The Last Crusade.
Lucasfilm, Paramount Pictures

While James Mangold’s The Dial of Destiny wrapped things up for Harrison Ford’s iconic Indiana Jones, the franchise is alive and well with a video game entry, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, on the way. For action-adventure fans, a great way to get their fix this weekend is with Steven Spielberg’s Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. The plot is set in 1938 as Indiana Jones is on the hunt for his kidnapped father (Sean Connery), an expert Holy Grail scholar. 

Nazis are holding his father hostage in hopes of finding the artifact for their nefarious schemes. Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade was a well-received closer to a trilogy — for the time. Temple of Doom was an interesting departure that also garnered a positive reception in retrospect, but The Last Crusade was particularly beloved for returning to the more colorful, swashbuckling sense of adventure from Raiders of the Lost Ark.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade is available to stream now on Disney+, while Indiana Jones and the Great Circle releases on December 9, 2024, for Xbox Series X/S and PC and in spring 2025 for PlayStation 5.

X-Men: First Class (2011)

The X-Men lined up together in X-Men: First Class.
20th Century Fox

With Shawn Levy’s Deadpool & Wolverine still tearing up the box office, fans can find more mutant action on Disney+ this Labor Day weekend. Directed by Matthew Vaughn, X-Men: First Class chronicles the origins and formation of the iconic Marvel superhero team. The plot focuses on Professor Charles Xavier (James McAvoy) and Erik Lehnsherr’s (Michael Fassbender) upbringing, growing bond, and eventual rift in their relationship. 

As the two no longer see eye to eye on how to secure the rights of mutantkind in the face of prejudice, Charles’ X-Men and Erik’s Brotherhood of Mutants clash amid a looming nuclear war. X-Men: First Class remains one of the best live-action adaptations of the mutant heroes. The movie took the “superhero origin story” formula and turned it into a compelling period-piece story backed by great action set pieces and compelling character drama.

X-Men: First Class is now streaming on Disney+ and Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Guillermo Kurten
Guillermo Kurten
Freelance Writer, Entertainment
A University of Houston graduate in Print Media Journalism, Guillermo has covered sports entertainment and practically all…
10 great movies to stream on Labor Day weekend
Roy Scheider in a scene from "Jaws."

Though some might dread the beginning of the fall this September, many can look forward to a relaxing three-day weekend thanks to Labor Day. This break should give people the chance to enjoy themselves with a movie at home.

Fortunately, there are many great films that will be available to stream at the start of September. While everyone's still making plans for the holiday, here are 10 great movies to stream this Labor Day weekend.

Read more
5 great comedy movies to stream this Labor Day weekend
The Griswolds in Vacation movie 2015

Labor Day typically signals the end of summer. It's our last chance to take that weekend road trip, lounge at the beach, or spend a leisurely evening watching a great movie. Considering how hot it's been for much of the continent this summer, lots of people are probably eagerly awaiting the cooler weather, but there's always a bit of summer magic that seems to flutter away once Labor Day comes to a close.

So, why not celebrate the last glimpse of summer with some great comedies? Whether you want a movie about slacking off at work (it is Labor Day after all), some family vacationing gone wrong, or one of the funniest shark movies ever made, be sure to check out these five great comedy movies over the holiday weekend.

Read more
5 best Amazon Prime Video movies to stream this Labor Day weekend
Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum in 21 Jump Street.

Labor Day weekend marks the end of the summer. For kids, it's the last hoorah before school sets in. For adults, it's the final chance to escape to a beach house or experience a weekend getaway. Hopefully, you work at a job where you're lucky enough to have Labor Day off, so you can enjoy the rare three-day weekend.

If you have some downtime, sneak in a movie. Amazon Prime Video has thousands of movies ready to be streamed with the push of a button. Need a recommendation? These five movies revolve around high school teens or young adults. Our picks include an early comedy from Bill Murray, an underrated buddy cop movie, and a sweet film set at an amusement park.
Meatballs (1979)

Read more