Ms. Marvel isn’t the only character hero getting her own show on Disney+. At D23 2019, Disney announced two more Marvel series for Disney+: She-Hulk and Moon Knight.

While Disney revealed the series’ titles and logos, it didn’t share any information regarding casting, plot lines, or release dates, although a timeline shown on-stage at D23 places all three series after Hawkeye, which debuts in fall 2021.

Still, it sounds like the characters will be part of the theatrical Marvel Cinematic Universe going forward. While discussing the new shows, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said that Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight would debut in their respective Disney+ series, but would eventually appear on the big screen. All three shows are considered part of Marvel Phase 4.

In the comics, She-Hulk is also known as Jennifer Walters, a talented lawyer and Bruce Banner’s cousin. After Jen is shot by a mobster, Walters needs a quick blood transfusion — and Bruce (better known as the Hulk) happens to be the only person with a compatible blood type who’s nearby.

While Banner gamma-irradiated blood gives Jennifer Hulk powers of her own, they don’t work quite like Bruce’s. While Hulked out, Jen keeps her memories and her personality, allowing her to function in regular society even while she’s big and green. Feige said that She-Hulk will show Jen working as both a lawyer or a superhero.

He didn’t mention whether or not She-Hulk will break the fourth wall Deadpool-style to address the audience directly or whether she knows that she’s part of a fictional superhero series like she sometimes does in the comics.

Meanwhile, Moon Knight is often considered Marvel’s answer to Batman. Like Bruce Wayne, Marc Spector is an urban vigilante who powers his one-man fight on crime with his vast fortune. Unlike Bruce Wayne, he’s legitimately crazy, with multiple personalities that constantly vie for control of Spector’s body.

She-Hulk, Moon Knight, and Ms. Marvel join a growing number of Marvel Cinematic Universe spin-offs on Disney+, including Falcon and The Winter Soldier and WandaVision. If Marvel Studios hasn’t cast Moon Knight yet, we have a great suggestion for who should play him. Feige, give us a call.

