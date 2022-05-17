Marvel debuts the first poster and trailer for She-Hulk

Marvel fans, you’re about to meet the woman of your dreams. She’s about seven feet tall, green, and she can carry a car over her shoulder. And unlike her cousin, you’ll like her when she’s angry. Earlier today, Marvel Studios debuted the first trailer for the upcoming She-Hulk original series on Disney+, and with the trailer came a new title: She-Hulk: Attorney At Law.

The series features Orphan Black veteran Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, a successful attorney who just happens to be the cousin of the Hulk/Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo). In the comics, Jennifer’s life was in danger after someone tried to kill her. To save her, Bruce gave Jennifer an emergency blood transfusion that transformed her into She-Hulk. The trailer doesn’t focus on how Jennifer becomes She-Hulk. Instead, it explores how she deals with her newfound powers and the complications they represent.

Jennifer doesn’t suffer from the same issues that her cousin once did. Jen retains her personality as She-Hulk from the beginning, which is more than Bruce was able to do for his first decade as the Hulk. However, Jennifer’s newfound celebrity is getting in the way of her professional life and her love life.

This show is directly tied to the Incredible Hulk movie from 2008, not only through Bruce, but also via the Abomination. The trailer shows us that Tim Roth’s Emil Blonsky can resume his human form. But he’s still locked up for his rampage as the Abomination.

Renée Elise Goldsberry also stars in the series as Amelia, with Jameela Jamil as Titania and Benedict Wong as Wong. Anais Almonte and Josh Segarra will also appear in the series.

She-Hulk will arrive on Disney+ on August 17.

