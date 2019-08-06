Home Theater

You’ll soon be able to get a bundle with Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu for only $13

Chris Gates
By

Starting this fall, Disney will have three separate streaming services on the market. There’s Disney+, which debuts in November and leverages the power of Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, and Disney’s classic animated library. There’s ESPN+, which offers extra content for die-hard sports fans. Finally, there’s the movie and TV streaming service Hulu, which Disney controls after purchasing 21st Century Fox.

Thankfully, if you want all three, Disney is going to make it easy for you. On November 12, the same day that Disney+ arrives, Disney will offer a package that includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for a mere $13, Disney CEO Bob Iger said in an investors call.

On their own, Disney+ costs $7 a month, ESPN+ is $5 a month, and Hulu is $6 a month, so the bundle will save potential subscribers about $5 in monthly fees. It’s also cheaper to pay the $13 fee every month than to commit to both Disney+ and ESPN+ for a year at discounted rates ($70 and $50, respectively) and add a Hulu subscription on top (Hulu doesn’t offer an annual subscription option).

Of course, the bundled version of Hulu is most likely the basic package, which includes advertisements. It also won’t include Hulu+Live TV, Hulu’s answer to live TV streaming services like Sling TV and PlayStation Vue. If either of those things are important to you, the bundle may not be for you.

Still, at $13, the Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu bundle remains competitive with other stand-alone streaming services. A Netflix subscription that can stream in HD resolution costs $13 on its own (the SD version is $9 a month), while AT&T’s HBO Max is expected to come in at $16 or $17 a month. 

With multiple streaming platforms arriving in the next year and popular properties like Friends and The Office leaving Netflix for brand-specific platforms, it’s getting harder and harder for media consumers to stay on top of all of the content. Disney’s bundle is a great way to help alleviate that pain. Not only will Disney’s bundle make it easy to stay on top of buzzed-about original series like The Mandalorian on Disney+ and Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, but the massive amount of pre-existing content available on all three platforms should keep viewers busy for a long, long time.

Don't Miss

The best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now (August 2019)
matrix re release 20th anniversary
Movies & TV

Why Dolby Cinema will make The Matrix’s return to theaters worth every penny

Neo and The Matrix are headed back to theaters for its 20th birthday, and thanks to Dolby Cinema screens with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, the Wachowskis' groundbreaking thriller will look and sound better than ever.
Posted By Chris Gates
best new shows and movies to stream show widows
Movies & TV

Best new shows and movies to stream this week: Derry Girls, Widows, and more

Need something to watch this weekend? Check out our list of the best new shows and movies to stream right now. On the list this week: Widows, Derry Girls season 2, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
good omens trailer
Movies & TV

Prime-time TV: Here are the best shows on Amazon Prime right now

There's more to Amazon Prime than free two-day shipping, including access to a number of phenomenal shows at no extra cost. To make the sifting easier, here are our favorite TV series currently streaming on Amazon Prime.
Posted By Rick Marshall
sony-wh-1000xm3
Home Theater

The best noise-canceling headphones paint your music on a cleaner canvas

Drowning out the sound of babies, jet engines, and the outside world isn't as difficult as it seems. Here are the best noise-canceling headphones, whether you're concerned with style, comfort, or sound.
Posted By Simon Cohen
best labor day sales card
Deals

Best Labor Day sales: What deals you should expect in 2019

Labor Day 2019 lands on Monday, September 2 this year. We've gathered all of the information you need to prepare yourself for the many sales to come, from REI to Walmart and everything in between.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Spotify IPO CEO
Home Theater

AT&T subscribers can now get Spotify Premium for free — here’s how

So you want free Spotify Premium, huh? Well, if you're an AT&T customer, you're in luck. AT&T is offering a free Premium subscription to customers on select plans, as well as six months free to others.
Posted By Josh Levenson
samsung galaxy buds
Deals

Amazon drops rare deal on Samsung Galaxy wireless earbuds with wireless charger

There are a few gadgets out there that never seem to go on sale, and the Samsung Galaxy Buds wireless in-ear headphones among them. But Amazon has decided to offer a small discount on these great headphones, and you can save $10.
Posted By Ed Oswald
sony bravia 55 inch 4k tv walmart deal class hdr android led x800e series
Deals

Walmart slashes $448 off this Sony 55-inch Bravia 4K TV

You don’t have to break the bank to score a plus-size 4K TV. We’ve seen a ton of discounted brand-name 4K TVs floating around, including the Sony 55-Inch Bravia HDR 4K LED TV. Get it today on Walmart at a $500 discount.
Posted By Erica Katherina
lg 43 inch 4k tv walmart deal ultra hd smart led uk6200
Deals

Walmart cuts price of this 43-inch LG 4K TV by $118, to just $230

Big-screen TVs are all the rage these days, but that doesn’t mean you can't get an amazing entertainment experience with a smaller panel, such as the LG 43-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV. Order it now on Walmart for only $230.
Posted By Erica Katherina
how to wall mount a tv
Home Theater

How to wall mount a TV: Tips and tricks to cut down on frustration

This how-to guide includes a video on how to wall mount a TV, along with other tips and tricks about the process. Step by step, we'll take you through what you have to do to successfully get your TV on your wall.
Posted By Josh Levenson
8 times sci fi predictions the minority report
Movies & TV

The best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now (August 2019)

Amazon Prime Video provides subscribers with access to a host of fantastic films, but sorting through the catalog can be a major undertaking. Luckily, we've done the work for you. Here are the best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now.
Posted By Rick Marshall
70 inch lg 4k tv deal um7370pua walmart sale
Deals

You’d don’t want to miss this fantastic deal on a 70-inch LG 4K TV

Talk about a smoking hot deal. Walmart has knocked $372 off the mammoth 70-inch LG UM7370PUA 4K TV, dropping the price from $1,200 down to just $828. There's nothing quite like it in the same price bracket.
Posted By Josh Levenson
chromecast vs roku streaming stick amazon fire tv best sticks mem 4
Home Theater

Pay TV is dying, and cable providers are happily hastening its demise

Traditional, bundled TV plans are declining fast, with more than 25 percent of U.S. households expected to go the cord-cutter route by 2023, according to a report. This is all part of the plan for cable and satellite TV providers, though.
Posted By Rick Marshall
jbl xtreme bluetooth speaker amazon deal
Deals

Walmart knocks $110 off the JBL Xtreme portable Bluetooth speaker

Walmart crashes the party with an unbeatable sale that brings the $300 price tag of the JBL Xtreme Portable Bluetooth Speaker down to $190. For $110 less, entice your ears with booming beats and get more in savings.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles