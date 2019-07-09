HBO Max, Warner’s new streaming service, changes HBO forever

Share

Get ready for a whole new HBO. While WarnerMedia’s upcoming streaming service will be known as HBO Max, the service is more than just a new spin on the popular premium network. HBO Max will combine HBO’s slate of original series with other content from WarnerMedia’s vast library, including Friends.

According to a press release from WarnerMedia, HBO Max will be the new home for the hit ’90s sitcom, which Netflix previously paid $100 million to stream. That’s not all. HBO Max will also include the complete run of The Fresh Prince of Bel Air and Pretty Little Liars, and will be the only place to find all new CW series, starting with this fall’s Batwoman and the Riverdale spin-off, Kathy Keene. Movies from Warner Bros.’ vast catalog, including DC Comics films like Wonder Woman and Shazam, are expected to be on HBO Max as well.

HBO Max will also have its own slate of original content, including four made-for-TV movies from Greg Berlanti, the man behind most of the CW’s current hit series, and two films from Reese Witherspoon’s production company. Other original series coming to HBO Max include Love Life, a romantic comedy from Paul Feig and Anna Kendrick, an animated Gremlins prequel, and Dune: The Sisterhood, a spin-off of Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming feature film.

Naturally, all of HBO’s original series and movies will be on HBO Max, too, including JJ Abrams and Jordan Peele’s Lovecraft Country and Joss Whedon’s new series, The Nevers.

WarnerMedia plans to launch HBO Max in spring 2020, although a specific release date wasn’t announced. WarnerMedia did not say how much the streaming service will cost, however, previous reports indicated that HBO Max would only cost a couple of dollars more than a regular HBO subscription. In other words? If you’re a current HBO subscriber, you’re about to get a lot more for your money.

Note: This story is ongoing. We’ll be updating it as it develops.