Want to catch a glimpse of everything coming to Disney+? Have about three-and-a-half hours to spare? Well then, good news: Disney has just released a 3-hour, 17-minute “trailer” offering 15-second long previews of all of the 600-plus titles hitting Disney+ in the U.S. on launch day.

The promotional video contains mini-trailers for many of the most high-profile launches on Disney+, including The Mandalorian and the rest of the Star Wars franchise (aside from The Last Jedi and Solo: A Star Wars Story, which will arrive on the service later). Other highlights include ’90s favorites like Gargoyles and X-Men: The Animated Series, animated movies like Moana, Disney Channel original series including Hannah Montana and Even Stevens, vintage Hollywood classics, and more.

More intriguing, however, are the small peeks at Disney+’s obscure, nearly forgotten, and just plain bizarre offerings. In the video, you’ll catch glimpses of The Million Dollar Duck, which is about a duck that lays golden eggs after becoming irradiated in a lab accident, and Gus, a movie about a mule that leads his football team to the Super Bowl (he’s the team’s placekicker, naturally).

Those oddities — and plenty of others — will be available on Disney+ when the service launches on November 12, 2019. Disney+ will cost $7 a month (or $70 a year, if you sign up for 12 months at once), assuming you weren’t able to lock in any prerelease discounts.

If that’s not enough Disney for you, Reviews.org is also paying $1,000 to people who are willing to binge-watch 30 Disney movies and TV shows on Disney+. You can apply for that gig here.

Eventually, Disney+ will be the exclusive digital home for the complete Disney catalog (excluding the long-buried animated feature Song of the South), as well as significant portions of the Marvel, Fox, Lucasfilm, and National Geographic libraries. Disney+ isn’t all legacy content, either. Disney is developing numerous original series for the service, including multiple live-action Star Wars shows, a number of Marvel Cinematic Universe tie-ins, and a Muppets revival.

With its strong lineup and 4K-friendly streaming, Disney+ is poised to be a major player in the quickly escalating streaming wars. Soon, Disney competitors like Apple, NBCUniversal, and WarnerMedia will launch their own, brand-specific streaming services in attempts to take on the likes of Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime.

