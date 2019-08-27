Here’s how to lock in Disney+ at its lower price with a year free

If you’re planning to subscribe to Disney’s new streaming service, Disney+ — and if you’re a fan of Star Wars, Marvel, The Simpsons, or any of the other properties that Disney owns, you really should consider it — you need to take a look at this limited-time deal.

From now through Monday, September 2, you can sign up for three years of Disney+ at a discounted rate. Basically, the deal drops Disney+’s yearly subscription price from $70 to $47 a year — or, looking at it another way, gives you an entire year of Disney+ for free.

All you need to do is sign up for Disney’s D23 fan club, which is free to join, and commit to three years of Disney+ upfront. That first part is easy: simply head on over to the D23 sign-up page, choose the “Become a D23 General Member” option, and fill in the appropriate information (if you want to sign up for a premium D23 membership, that works too, although those get rather expensive). After a little bit of time, the Disney+ pre-order information will appear in your account and you’ll be able to lock in the deal.

Just act fast. The Disney+ deal expires after Labor Day, and interested parties need to be members of the D23 fan club by the end of the day on Sunday, September 1.

If you run into trouble, be patient. As of this writing, the D23 website has been overwhelmed by bargain-hunters, and some customers report that not everything is working smoothly. Disney will most likely have any issues sorted out soon — and it must be pretty pleased by how popular Disney+ seems to be.

Disney+ debuts on November 12, 2019, and will be the exclusive online home for the entire Disney catalog, including original TV series based on Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. You can learn more by reading our handy guide.

