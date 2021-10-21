Xbox’s newly announced Seagate memory cards give players access to either an extra 512GB or 2TB of storage, with the latter running customers a whopping $400 — $100 above the market price of the Xbox Series S. That’s right: If players want to boost their Xbox’s memory by a whopping 2TB, they’ll have to be willing to shell out a console’s worth of money.

Like the console’s regular 1TB card, these two cards are also made by Seagate and work seamlessly with next-gen games, meaning players won’t have an issue running new titles off their expanded storage. The 512GB card, which costs $140, will launch in mid-November and is available for pre-order starting today. The 2TB model is set to launch in December and will be available for pre-order starting next month.

However, the pricing for Xbox’s new memory cards is pretty high considering standard pricing for similar hardware out there. The memory cards are essentially just PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSDs, a PC drive that’s becoming much more common in today’s gaming computers. In fact, PS5 owners that want to expand their console’s storage can only do so with one of those drives. However, they won’t have to drop as much dosh doing so.

Currently, a 2TB Samsung 980 Pro PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD, one of the best M.2 drive models on the market, costs just above $350. Of course, PS5 owners don’t have the same convenience or ease of use that comes with a memory card. Their drives can’t be carried around and simply plugged into another console.

If you’re looking for some cheaper alternatives, check out our list of the best Xbox Series X external hard drives.

Editors' Recommendations