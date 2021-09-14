The PlayStation 5 will get a significant global update on September 15. This major update includes storage expansion, improved game streaming with PlayStation Now, and UX enhancements. Updates to the PlayStation 4, PlayStation App, and PS Remote Play App will also roll out in addition to the major PS5 update.

This new update will allow PS5 owners to install an M.2 SSD to expand their storage for both the mainstram PlayStation 5 and the digital-only version of the console. Players can play both PS4 and PS5 games directly from the M.2 SSD storage.

The PS5’s 3D audio is getting a major boost as well. The update will make it so players can experience 3D audio through built-in TV speakers. The effect has been reserved for headphones since launch. Players who have Sony’s Pulse headset will also get new equalization options, allowing them to customize sound.

With this new update, PS5 owners will have more control over their user experience. Players can customize their control center by moving the control options around or hiding them completely from the menu. Messaging friends and other players will be done directly from Game Base in the Control Center. The Game Base will now have extended features that will allow players to see which friends are online or busy, directly on the menu.

PlayStation Now subscribers will have the option to choose what resolution to stream their games. If the game allows it, players can now choose between 720p and 1080p resolutions for their game streams. PlayStation Now will also now have a test connection option to allow players to directly troubleshoot any streaming issues.

In addition to the PS5 update, the PS Remote Play App will get a much-needed feature. Now, players using Remote Play will have the option to stream their games using mobile data when Wi-Fi is not available. Broadband internet with at least 5Mbps is required for PS Remote Play, and it is recommended that the internet connection have at least 15 Mbps of upload and download speed. Users can alter the streaming quality of the game in order to help manage the data used.

