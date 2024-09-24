PlayStation opened its September State of Play presentation with a little surprise for Astro Bot fans. Developer Team Asobi announced that it will be adding 10 new bots to the game for free later this fall.

Astro Bot is filled with bots of popular PlayStation characters and iconography, so the new bots will certainly follow that same trend. We don’t know the full list (studio head Nicolas Doucet said there will be more information soon), but the trailer introduced Eve from Stellar Blade and a helldiver from Helldivers 2.

Recommended Videos

The two like to dance together, and if you look closely behind them, you can see some bots out of focus. Some eagle-eyed players can probably figure out who else is in the pack. You can watch the trailer below.

Astro Bot - Speedrun and Special Bots Add-On Trailer | PS5 Games

The DLC will also introduce five new speedrun levels. “Many of you asked for the return of speedrun levels so we hope you enjoy those. Time to sharpen those jumping skills and shave milli-seconds at every turn!” Doucet said in a PlayStation blog post following the announcement.

Since each level in Astro Bot has levels with tons of secrets, including robots that need rescuing, the new bots might potentially be added in some new levels, although it’s unclear how the characters will be included. We would love it if they added Final Fantasy characters. The game already includes characters from God of War, Death Stranding, the Horizon series, the Uncharted series, and many, many others. You really have to know all your PlayStation history to recognize them all.