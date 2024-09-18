 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

PS5 Pro appears to help a lot with performance mode, analysis finds

By
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: PS5 Pro vs PS5 - A Vast Improvement At 60FPS

We now know that the PlayStation 5 Pro will mainly offer some performance boosts over the base PlayStation 5 console, but what does that mean exactly? Sony can say that there will be more frames per second (fps)or higher resolutions, but what does that look like, and is it worth the $700 upfront cost?

Recommended Videos

Well, Digital Foundry has some answers. Contributor Oliver Mackenzie looked at seven minutes of “broadcast-grade ProRes footage” from Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and found that the PS5 Pro does deliver improvements — but mostly if you’re comparing it to the game’s dreadful performance mode on the base console.

In its analysis, which you can watch in the video above, Digital Foundry found that images are sharper overall, textures come in less blurry, and while ghosting still exists, it’s minor and only shows up occasionally. That’s a huge improvement compared to the PS5. The video highlights a particular moment with Barret, whose pores are now more pronounced than they were on the regular PS5, which made his face look like it was covered in grease. Tifa’s hair doesn’t look any more realistic, but it wouldn’t just based on how it was designed. Dithering, however, has been minimized.

One of the problems Sony wanted to solve with the PS5 Pro, according to lead architect Mark Cerny during the console’s announcement, was the difference between performance mode, where games are rendered at 1080p and 120 fps, and resolution/fidelity mode, which lets them hit up to 4K at 60 fps. With a game like Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, you could go with performance mode for the most frames, but then you’ll endure a lot of smudged images and blurry textures.

This all becomes more apparent during combat. Mackenzie described it as looking “muddy” on the base console, but the “PS5 Pro handles this scene impressively … resolving crisp 4K-like detail even in relatively fast combat scenes.”

Digital Foundry speculates that Square Enix used PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR), a new upscaling feature exclusive to the PS5 Pro. Similar to what PC players get with Nvidia’s deep learning super sampling (DLSS), PSSR can help games output better image quality with the aid of machine learning. So instead of adding native 4K rendering, which can seriously drag down a system, the PS5 Pro uses AI to do the heavy lifting to produce sharper, more detailed images. Even motion blur appears to be rendered at 4K, so everything looks smooth.

However, Mackenzie goes on to say that other visual settings appear to be similar to what you’d get on the base PS5. Foliage pop-in looked the same, and lighting still doesn’t look natural — despite Sony saying the PS5 Pro would support more advanced ray tracing.

The PS5 Pro, as we already mentioned, will cost $700 when it goes up for preorder on September 26 and at launch on November 7. It has updated specs and boasts a thinner design, but it doesn’t come with a disc drive or stand.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
How to preorder the PlayStation 5 Pro
The PlayStation 5 Pro and controller.

We've all been wondering when Sony would finally let the cat out of the bag regarding the PlayStation 5 Pro, and it has finally happened. After a short presentation going over all the bells and whistles, the video seemed like it would end without any price or release date information. Thankfully, that was not the case and we know exactly when to expect this mid-generation upgrade and how much it is. If you were sold on all the enhancements the PlayStation 5 Pro promises and want to make sure you don't miss out on the initial batch of consoles, here's everything you need to know about preorders.
Where can I preorder the PlayStation 5 Pro?

The PlayStation 5 Pro will be available for preorder from PlayStation directly, as well as participating retailers when it becomes available.

Read more
Sorry, but the PS5 Pro is worth $700
A mini PC sitting in front of the PS5.

Gasp. Did he really just say the PlayStation 5 Pro is worth $700? Immediately after Sony revealed its new addition to the PS5 family, a shockwave was sent across the internet as gamers started to come to terms with a price point that's never been seen on a console before. I won't disagree that the console is expensive. It is, and I don't think you should buy it. As a seasoned PC gamer, however, Sony's console isn't nearly as expensive as it comes off as at first blush.

Naturally, the debate between PS5 and PC is bound to come up when we're talking about a $700 console. Why buy a console when you can build a much more powerful PC for $700? That's true, you can build a much more powerful gaming PC for the same price as the PS5 Pro, and you'll be much better off as a result. You can't buy a much more powerful gaming PC for $700, however, and that's where Sony's pricing starts to make a little more sense.
It's worth $700

Read more
PlayStation 5 Pro is coming this November, and it costs a whopping $700
A PS5 Pro standing upwards next to a DualSense controller.

After months of rumors and speculation, Sony finally announced the PlayStation 5 Pro, a premium console with a premium price point for those players who want the best graphics possible.

Unlike the base PS5, the Pro doesn't come with a disc drive and is a lot more expensive at $700. It'll release ahead of the holiday season on November 7, 2024, with preorders opening up on September 26.

Read more