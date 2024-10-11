Xbox may soon be testing the ability to let you stream games you own over Cloud Streaming, instead of limiting you to just titles available in Xbox Game Pass.

The Verge’s Tom Warren reports that the functionality is a part of Project Lapland, and will be coming to the Xbox Insider program in November. Barring any problems, it’ll release to more users after that. Based on previous statements, it’ll likely only be available to Ultimate subscribers.

Recommended Videos

Xbox allows you to stream games only if they’re available through Game Pass. You can play this library on the go on just about any device, including your mobile device and now even your Amazon TV. In most cases, you need to open a separate web browser to access games through the cloud. However, Xbox has been releasing standalone apps for devices like smart TVs, and it’s continuing that trend with a new mobile app that combines the Xbox and Game Pass apps into one. You’d still have to use a browser for Cloud Streaming, but you can search the catalog and grab Game Pass perks.

Plus, thanks to a new ruling in Epic Games’ antitrust battle with Google, Xbox will soon allow users to buy games directly through its app on Android. Previously, Google didn’t let app makers set up third-party payments through the Play Store.

The court's ruling to open up Google´s mobile store in the US will allow more choice and flexibility. Our mission is to allow more players to play on more devices so we are thrilled to share that starting in November, players will be able to play and purchase Xbox games directly… — BondSarahBond (@BondSarah_Bond) October 10, 2024

Xbox has been working on these plans for quite a while. The ability to stream owned games through the cloud instead of just Game Pass titles was first promised back when its streaming service was just known as Project xCloud. In 2019, Xbox leadership said: “We believe in the freedom to play and the freedom to choose. In 2020 we will enable gamers to stream from the cloud Xbox games that they already own or will purchase.”

The company reiterated these plans in 2022. Ashley McKissick, corporate vice president of Gaming Experiences and Platforms, told media that following player feedback, Game Pass Ultimate users could stream games they already own “as long as they’re cloud enabled” later that year.