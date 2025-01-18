 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

The best split-screen Xbox Series X games

By
Four chefs running around a kitchen in overcooked!
Team17

Gaming is a fantastic way to bring people together. A lot of the best Xbox Series X games tend to focus on multiplayer experiences, such as FPS games or co-op games. While online play and cross-platform games make it easier than ever to play with people across the world, only certain games are built to let you and a partner play together on the same console. Split-screen games only require you to have a spare controller to both join in on the fun side-by-side. These can be cooperative adventures, creative sandboxes, shooters, and everything in between. The only trouble is figuring out which games actually have split-screen support, and which of those are the best ones to get. We’ll be your player 2 and suggest the best split-screen games for Xbox Series X.

Don’t forget that there are also upcoming Xbox Series X games that will have split-screen support as well.

Recommended Videos

It Takes Two

It Takes Two
89%
Platforms
Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
Genre
Platform, Puzzle, Adventure
Developer
Hazelight Studios
Publisher
Electronic Arts
Release
March 25, 2021
Hazelight found its niche by making games that don’t just allow for split-screen play, but demand it. It Takes Two tells you everything you need to know from the title. No part of this co-op adventure is possible without both players working together to complement one another’s unique abilities. And those abilities change every few hours so you never get too comfortable or bored with what you’re doing. The story, which features a married couple magically transformed into their daughter’s toys, is interesting but not perfect. Thankfully, the gameplay and visuals are all top-notch. Even those who don’t play a ton of games will be able to pick this one up and have fun.
It Takes Two Official Reveal Trailer
Related

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Halo: The Master Chief Collection
86%
Platforms
Xbox Series X|S, PC (Microsoft Windows), Xbox One
Genre
Shooter
Developer
343 Industries
Publisher
Xbox Game Studios
Release
November 11, 2014
The Halo games have gotten a huge reputation for their online play, but all the early games were some of the best co-op games of their time. Halo: The Master Chief Collection bundles all those titles together with improved graphics and performance for the definitive way to experience them on your Xbox Series X. You can Master Cheif’s entire saga in one continuous co-op marathon, plus side stories like Reach and ODST, with a teammate by your side. While the recent games haven’t been received as well, Halo: The Master Chief Collection has become more popular and even preferred by fans of the series. The gunplay is tight, the campaigns tightly designed, and opportunities for co-op antics are high.
Halo Reach - X019 - The Master Chief Collection Launch Trailer

Cuphead

Cuphead
85%
Platforms
PlayStation 4, PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
Genre
Shooter, Platform, Adventure, Indie, Arcade
Developer
Studio MDHR
Publisher
Studio MDHR
Release
September 29, 2017
It’s difficult to say whether playing Cuphead in co-op makes the game easier or harder. This is a brutal game despite its classic cartoon aesthetic that has stumped many gamers. It isn’t fully a boss rush, but the majority of the game is focused on learning complex attack patterns from bosses with multiple phases. Bringing a friend along doubles your damage and lets you each use different shots and abilities, but bosses also get twice as much HP so you both need to be able to dodge and parry attacks consistently. Cuphead will push you and your partner, but the joy of overcoming its toughest bosses is exactly what split-screen games were made for.
Cuphead E3 2015 Trailer for Xbox One

Overcooked! All You Can Eat

Overcooked! All You Can Eat
82%
Platforms
Google Stadia, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
Genre
Simulator, Strategy, Indie
Developer
Team17, Ghost Town Games
Publisher
Team17
Release
November 12, 2020
While Cuphead will test your friendship because of how difficult the game is, Overcooked! All You Can Eat will test your friendship based on how well you can coordinate with your teammates. This cooking game isn’t hard to understand or pick up, but the devil is in the details. You play in a group of up to four chefs in a kitchen preparing and serving orders as fast as you can. The only issue is the layout of the kitchen forces you to divide duties and constantly trade responsibilities to get things done in time. Every level has a different gimmick, such as cooking on two floating platforms that will move apart so you need to throw items from one side to the other, or have single-file lanes so two players can’t pass each other if they are going in opposite directions. It’s chaotic fun that often leads to hilarious breakdowns.
Overcooked! All You Can Eat - Announcement Trailer

Minecraft

Minecraft
80%
Platforms
Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Windows Phone, Android, PC (Microsoft Windows), iOS, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
Genre
Simulator, Adventure
Developer
Mojang Studios
Publisher
Mojang Studios
Release
December 19, 2016
When you can’t decide what kind of split-screen game you want to play, Minecraft offers a little bit of everything. If you want to chill out and build a farm together, you can do that. If you want to go on an adventure across an endless world, no problem. Feel like taking on some challenging bosses? You’re covered there, too. Minecraft is an endless canvas of a game that supports anything your creativity can come up with and only gets more fun when you bring a second player along to help build your unique experience. After over a decade of updates and new content added with no end in sight, it’s easy to see why this is still one of the most popular games out there and an easy recommendation for split-screen players.
Minecraft: Better Together Update is now live! Togetherness ACTIVATED!

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
84%
Platforms
PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
Genre
Racing, Arcade
Developer
Beenox
Publisher
Activision Blizzard, Activision
Release
June 21, 2019
There’s no substitute for Mario Kart, but sadly that franchise will always be locked on Nintendo hardware. Instead, us Xbox players have Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled, which might secretly be as good or better than Nintendo’s flagship kart racer. This remaster of the PS1 game has been lovingly updated for modern consoles and features a cast of Crash Bandicoot characters rather than Nintendo mascots. While these types of copycat games typically fall short, this game is the exception. The controls are tight and offer a ton of depth to learning the tricks of the courses and how to properly drift and boost effectively. Power-ups are satisfying and there’s no obnoxious rubberbanding or overpowered Blue Shell items to frustrate you. Any kart racing fan young or old will have a blast with this mascot racer.
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – PS4 Exclusives & CNK Content Reveal Trailer

Borderlands 3

Borderlands 3
77%
Platforms
Google Stadia, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Mac, Xbox One
Genre
Shooter, Role-playing (RPG)
Developer
Gearbox Software
Publisher
2K Games
Release
September 13, 2019
Since the very first game, Borderlands has been a game designed to be played with friends. Ideally, friends in the same room which Borderlands 3 still supports. If you haven’t played this entry and are looking forward to Borderlands 4, now is the best time to grab a friend and run through this looter shooter. The story in this one is a bit poor compared to the other entries, but the gameplay loop and individual missions are still a blast. If you have a friend with you through the entire thing, you can just ignore the story and make your own fun together. Since the game has distinct classes, it also offers fun synergies between all the characters and their special powers. If you include all the DLC, there’s easily enough content here for two FPS fans to feast on.
Borderlands 3 Teaser Trailer - Mask of Mayhem

Baldur's Gate 3

Baldur's Gate 3
96%
Platforms
Google Stadia, Xbox Series X|S, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Mac
Genre
Role-playing (RPG), Strategy, Turn-based strategy (TBS), Tactical, Adventure
Developer
Larian Studios
Publisher
Larian Studios
Release
August 03, 2023
Baldur’s Gate 3 had a few bumps in the road finally making it onto Xbox Series X, but it is here now and easily the best split-screen RPG on this or any platform. Whether you’re a lifelong D&D fan or have always been curious but never tried it, this game is a magical experience. Not only is it impressive to see the lengths the game will go to adapt to any and all choices and actions a single player makes, but somehow does even more when two players are acting simultaneously. Plenty of games claim to let you create your own story, but Baldur’s Gate 3 is the only one that can actually back up that claim. If you and a friend want the most in-depth role-playing experience out there, there’s no other option.
Baldur's Gate 3 Opening Cinematic

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over four years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
All upcoming Xbox Series X games: 2025 and beyond
Joanna Dark posing with a pistol.

The Xbox Series X and Series S have now been out for over four years, bringing better resolution, higher frame rates, and ray tracing to gamers around the world. And the best upcoming video games continue to show off all those bells and whistles in fun, new experiences.

If you're eager to find out what Microsoft has in store for the years ahead, we've rounded up every game confirmed so far, including new offerings, franchise installments, and ports of existing titles. We're looking beyond the first-party projects here to encompass all the great games coming to this powerful piece of gaming hardware. Maybe some of them will end up being among the best games on Xbox Series X.

Read more
Best video game deals: PlayStation 5, Xbox S and X, Nintendo Switch

While gaming on the PC can be a lot of fun, it's hard to deny that PCs aren't always as user-friendly as consoles, which are the very definition of plug-and-play. Of course, console games are also quite expensive, and if you've gamed on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, or Nintendo Switch, then you know how quickly your wallet can empty, filling up your library. That said, there are actually quite a few great deals that you can take advantage of across pretty much all platforms, so it's not as bleak as it may feel. That's why we've gone out and collected our favorite PS5 games, best Xbox Series X games, or best Nintendo Switch games to save you the hassle, so be sure to check out all the options below.
On the other hand, if you're just doing a bit of window shopping, then check out some of our other favorite PS5 game deals, Xbox game pass deals and Nintendo Switch deals for more specific offers.

Best PS5 game deals
Deathloop -- $25 $60 58% off

Read more
The best games on Xbox Game Pass right now (January 2025)
Key art for Hi-Fi Rush.

As the Xbox Game Pass program has grown, so has our list of the best games on Xbox Game Pass. After the launch of the Xbox Series X, Microsoft has doubled down on Game Pass, and now offers well over 350 games on that console alone, meaning nearly all the best Xbox Series X games are on this service. To help you through option paralysis, we rounded up the top games on Microsoft's subscription platform.

Many titles are available on Xbox and PC, and some even have cross-save support. Most of the games are available for streaming on mobile, too, as long as you have Game Pass Ultimate. The Game Pass library is also constantly changing with upcoming video games, so check out our monthly guide for addition and removal announcements.

Read more