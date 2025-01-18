The best split-screen Xbox Series X games

Gaming is a fantastic way to bring people together. A lot of the best Xbox Series X games tend to focus on multiplayer experiences, such as FPS games or co-op games. While online play and cross-platform games make it easier than ever to play with people across the world, only certain games are built to let you and a partner play together on the same console. Split-screen games only require you to have a spare controller to both join in on the fun side-by-side. These can be cooperative adventures, creative sandboxes, shooters, and everything in between. The only trouble is figuring out which games actually have split-screen support, and which of those are the best ones to get. We’ll be your player 2 and suggest the best split-screen games for Xbox Series X.
Don’t forget that there are also upcoming Xbox Series X games that will have split-screen support as well.